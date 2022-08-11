Wisps of black and gray smoke floated from a brick building as six fully-geared firefighters entered the structure from the top floor with a hose.
The task involved going down an inside stairwell to the fire on the ground floor while facing heat and fire along the way.
The goal: extinguish a ground-level fire meant to simulate a basement-level, or “below grade” fire, said Fairbanks Fire Department driver/paramedic and training instructor Myles Jellison.
FFD’s five new recruit firefighters were put through their paces during a live-fire training exercise Tuesday, alongside the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College’s fire science students.
Four of the new recruits are freshly-minted graduates of the CTC paramedic program but have experience while working for other departments in the borough. A fifth comes to Fairbanks from the city of Kodiak Fire Department.
“This is the closest approximation we can safely get to a real structure fire,” said recruit firefighter Michael Murray, who came in from Kodiak. “We’re building on basic skills we’ve already gone over in both theory and practice.”
Jellison said the five new recruits — all of whom have firefighting experience with other departments — are going through the paces to learn FFD’s procedures.
“The live fire exercise gets some training in a building that has a fire in it,” Jellison said.
The building, located at the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center on 30th Avenue, is set up to allow firefighters to drill on extinguishing interior fires.
“It’s designed to have a whole bunch of fires in it, so we just light fires in it using pallets and straw,” Jellison said. “The goal is to get a feel for inside fires.”
Recruits go through 40-hour training weeks over a two-month period with the Jellison, including a combination of hands-on drills and book learning.
“I basically teach them how our department does things that are different and check off the skills or refresh what they know,” Jellison said.
An example: fire hydrants.
“With our fire department, we have fire hydrants everywhere, but in a previous recruit class, we had a bunch of people from departments that had no hydrants,” Jellison said. “We’re able to tailor the time to a subject and train them on stuff specific to Fairbanks.”
Time isn’t just spent at the training center. Recruits spend time mapping the area, touring the most common buildings the department deals with and getting a feel for the area.
Other training scenarios include “boat day,” or river rescue training, hands-on experience with the different vehicle platforms and forcible entry.
Jellison said the fire department was able to conduct forcible entry exercises in the condemned Fairbanks Lodge on Old Richardson Highway before it was demolished a few weeks ago.
“They got to go in and break a lot of stuff,” Jellison said.
Murray said he benefits from the forcible entry exercises.
“That’s not a prop we had, so we didn’t get a whole lot of opportunities to get experience with that,” Murray said.
Recruit Emma Ison, a recent graduate of the CTC paramedic program, said the training helps and is always different when compared to other departments. She’s had stints with both Ester Volunteer Fire Department and North Pole as a firefighter/emergency medical technician.
“This is really good training, and I’m really excited to get on a shift,” Ison said.
Among the more memorable training has been “boat day” and search and rescue, and training tends to be thorough.
“There’s a pretty good mix of skills days with intense training and book learning so we have a solid foundation,” Ison said.
