An unidentified firefighter was hospitalized in serious condition after he was injured in a rollover crash while driving to the Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs.
The state forestry firefighter was driving alone in a state forestry truck Saturday at around 5:20 p.m. when the vehicle went off Chena Hot Springs Road at Mile 39, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The truck rolled over several times. The firefighter was thrown from the truck and suffered extensive injuries.
Medics at the Munson Creek Fire responded to the accident. A Fairbanks forestry helicopter transported him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. He was flown to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage later that evening.
The firefighter was listed in serious but stable condition on Sunday.
Alaska State troopers are investigating the accident.
