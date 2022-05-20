The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and the U.S. Army are collaborating to conduct prescribed burns on military land in Interior Alaska.
The BLM Alaska Fire Service announced that the burning may begin as early as Saturday and could be conducted through the first week of June, depending on weather conditions. “Fires will be ignited only when favorable weather conditions are present and forecasted,” reads a statement from BLM Alaska Fire Service.
This year, the prescribed burn areas are slated to be the Small Arms Complex on Fort Wainwright, which is on the south side of the Richardson Highway, and parts of the Yukon Training Area. In the Yukon Training Area, the burns will be five miles north of Eielson Air Force Base and from two to 20 miles east of Eielson.
Smoke from the fires at Eielson may be visible southeast of Fairbanks from the Richardson Highway.
The BLM and U.S. Army Alaska have conducted burns on military lands for several years. Prescribed burns serve a variety of purposes, from benefiting the environment to helping firefighters prepare for the season.
“Taking these preventative measures now decreases the fire danger around military training targets used during the summer,” according to a press release. The goal is to get ahead of fire season by burning off vegetation such as dead grass–fire fuel–before the summer months when conditions are drier and more conducive to fires.
Burning dead vegetation also puts nutrients back into the soil, which benefits the overall ecosystem.
As well, prescribed burns provide a valuable training opportunity for firefighters to prepare for the upcoming season in a controlled environment. Specifically, firefighters learn both about fire behavior and about how to conduct a controlled burn.