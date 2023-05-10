Burning operations are planned for military training lands in the Interior.
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and the 11th Airborne Division began prescribed fires on military training lands Sunday. According to a news release, prescribed burns are intentionally set fires that reduce dry and dead grass and lower the risk of wildfires.
Prescribed burns will take place at the Donnelly Training Area near Delta Junction, the Yukon Training Area near Eielson Air Force Base and Salcha, and on Fort Wainwright throughout the month.
Prescribed burns at the Fort Wainwright Small Arms Complex, southeast of Fairbanks off the Richardson Highway, begin Friday.
All AFS employees take an annual wildland fire refresher training and physical fitness standards tests, fire service spokesperson Beth Ipsen said. They also take classes on fire training, leadership, incident business and medical training as they prepare for wildfire season.
Ipsen said the BLM Fairbanks District and Anchorage District have expanded their fire staff recently to focus on fuels, or vegetation, reduction projects to decrease the wildfire risk on BLM-managed lands.
