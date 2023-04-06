Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor highlighted response times and national firefighting standards during a Tuesday morning city council work session.
Outside the far-flung parts of city limits, fire and medic response time averages four minutes for the first arrival. An advanced care ambulance takes about eight minutes.
“That’s our goal as we make plans and strategies,” Raygor said.
But the reality, he said, is that a position paper released by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) doesn’t reflect “the emergency medical service side of the house.”
“They don’t count ambulances toward their staffing standard,” Raygor said.
Even without the ambulance, the city is considered under the national staffing-to-population average.
Raygor said that would require the city to increase fire personnel staffing by 12, or four per shift. The department currently staffs at 14 personnel a shift and is authorized for 45 people this year.
Raygor provided the update as part of an ongoing discussion to adjust the city’s letter of agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union to adjust staffing levels and man a third ambulance.
Councilmembers Crystal Tidwell and Sue Sprinkle sponsored an ordinance intending to allow cross-staffing of platforms. The original version also proposed hiring four additional firefighters to man a third ambulance and reduce overall overtime, but Tidwell proposed an amendment to remove the additional staffing as a compromise.
The current contract with the union governs the staffing patterns for the platforms, which prioritize fire platforms, including its aerial ladder platform. Raygor said the ladder engine averages seven minutes of use per day, but when deployed to a major fire, remains on scene for an average of four to five hours.
“When we need it, we need it, but when we don’t, it gives us the ability to address this cross-staffing issue,” Raygor said. The proposed ordinance would allow the department to switch between the ladder engine and ambulance.
The ordinance also separates out firefighter and medic spots, as well as specifics on ambulance duties, including home transport duties and low priority to meet minimum state standards.
If call volumes drop, the squad assigned cross-staff the third ambulance could close out those duties and focus on aerial platform duties.
Raygor said it would be unlikely unless EMS call volumes, which represent the bulk of responses, fall back to 2018 levels.
“We’re not showing a decrease in our call volume at all,” Raygor said.
Raygor noted if all three ambulances rotated evenly in their use, a fourth ambulance would need to be added in four years.
“It’s a long way out, but it’s the trend we’re heading toward based on statistics,” Raygor said.
An unbalanced approach would rely on a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. If the city receives the grant, it would allow the city to hire four firefighters for three years, but those personnel would be required to staff fire engines more than 50% of the time.
“It’s an outdated model and we’re an all-hazards fire department, but [NFPA] doesn’t see it that way, so the grants are for all fire needs,” Raygor said.
Mayor David Pruhs agreed with the assessment, noting he’s been speaking with Sen. Lisa Murkowksi’s office about the lack of resources devoted to EMS needs.
Concilmember Jerry Cleworth, who has been critical of the current contract, said the city’s 2019 contract allowed the city to man three ambulances with a minimum staffing of 11 firefighters. His main concern was that the contract amendment would require an additional firefighter to be added, raising overtime costs.
“My frustration is that it will take 13 people to do what we used to do with 11,” Cleworth said. “We need to get back some management rights and that can only be done in the [collective bargaining agreement].”
Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell said the main source of overtime remains confined to captain and battalion chiefs.
Tidwell noted conversations about more staff to fill officer ranks can occur while the contract amendment allows the department to cross-staff.
“I think it’s something we should still discuss, but in the meantime this gives the department what it needs to take care of our community,” Tidwell said.
Call response delays
Calls have slowly risen over the past decade, with a slight decrease during the pandemic. In 2021, the total fire and medical call volume hovered at nearly 6,900. In 2022, it jumped to 7,382. About 80% of its calls are medical-related.
The city’s call volume increase has led to call “stacking,” or prioritizing calls based on the seriousness of an injury from something as minor as a stubbed toe or headache to a heart attack or stabbing.
In March alone, the department could not cover 89 ambulance calls, including 55 stacked calls, 12 of which required two or more ambulances.
He added many mutual aid ambulances won’t respond unless it’s considered a life-threatening case. Calls are stacked until previous ones are cleared, which take an average of 27 minutes.
“That means 12 times we needed four ambulances to cover all the calls that were happening at that second,” Raygor said. Another 21 calls were sent as mutual aid to other fire departments, and six calls were canceled after an extended wait.
Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro called stacked calls “that unknown with limited information dispatchers get.” Most callers, he said, aren’t medically savvy and can forget to include details.
“Whatever complications they face increases the risk of a poor income,” Coccaro said. “I want to see that as much as possible get eliminated from our system.”
He added mutual aid is only as good as the resources other departments can spare, since they must service their own areas first.
Raygor noted the other six fire departments in the borough, excluding the military, cover 7,000 calls combined among 22 paid staff. In total, the borough could field seven ambulances.
“If you look at our risk level, we as a city and borough are not prepared for a large-scale incident, whether it’s an active shooter, a plane crash in front of Fred Meyer or major earthquake,” Raygor said.
Where the city itself can limit its risk level is by staffing for everyday needs.
The third ambulance could cover the 89 calls, “making it the third busiest ambulance in the borough,” Raygor said.
Raygor said Emergency Service Patrol has helped reduce the number of calls, but are limited in what services can be provided. ESP officers can’t transport people to the hospital, for example.
He added he could benefit from sending one person to people who have difficulty ordering medications and assisting them. A proactive approach like that, he said, could spare ambulance calls down the road.
“It’s going to take a balancing act,” Raygor said. “[Emergency services] have become the front line of health care, that first step in health care.”