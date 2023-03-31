An apartment building fire at Yak Estates on Yak Road left five families displaced, one person injured and several animals dead, according to a University Fire Department news release.
Firefighters responded to the call around 6 p.m. Thursday evening after receiving reports of a person trapped in the burning structure.
Upon arrival, they found the six-unit apartment’s eastern exterior on fire and spreading into the building.
Firefighters found that the trapped resident had managed to escape the fire and was treated on scene before being transported to to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
University Fire Marshal Kyle Green said the fire conditions were extremely difficult.
“It moved very rapidly and got into spaces that made it difficult to combat,” Green said Friday morning.
According to UFD’s news release, firefighters aggressively suppressed the fire, but were hampered by collapsed roofs, floors and walls “which prevented easy and safe access into the structure.”
UFD committed four engines and two ambulances with 34 firefighters. Mutual aid from Fairbanks Fire Department, Fort Wainwright Department, Goldstream Fire and Rescue and Steese Volunteer Fire Department responded as well.
“The fire lasted throughout the night,” Green said Friday. “We did not release the last engine until 5 a.m. this morning.”
Green said the Red Cross of Alaska Fairbanks office is assisting the five families displaced in the fire. In addition, firefighters rescued two dogs, but several other pets perished.
The apartment building was considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is being jointly investigated by University Fire Department and State of Alaska Deputy Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Fairbanks Fire Department acting deputy fire marshal.
