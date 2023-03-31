Yak Estates fire

Unviersity Fire Department firefighters work to put out a structure fire at the Yak Estates on Yak Road Thursday night. Five families, 13 people total, were displaced because of the fire.

 UFD photo

An apartment building fire at Yak Estates on Yak Road left five families displaced, one person injured and several animals dead, according to a University Fire Department news release.

Firefighters responded to the call around 6 p.m. Thursday evening after receiving reports of a person trapped in the burning structure.

