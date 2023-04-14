Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire off Chena Ridge Road Friday morning.
PulsePoint, a 911-connected smart phone app that lets users know where emergencies are happening in their community, alerted residents to the fire in the 3200 block of Edby Road at 10:28 a.m. Friday.
Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue responded to the fire. Fort Wainwright Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, Ester Volunteer Fire Department, Steese Volunteer Fire Department, and University Fire Department also sent engines to the fire.
Deputy Chief Keith Berrian said two people were injured in the fire and one was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
"The house is a total loss," Berrian said. The structure partially collapsed during the fire, he said.
Berrian said the state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.