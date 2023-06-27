Firefighters responded to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Tuesday afternoon after a 911 caller reported smelling smoke in a campus building.
The person reported to dispatchers about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday that they smelled smoke in the Eielson Building at UAF.
Firefighters investigated the building but did not find anything, Greg Bean, UAF fire department battalion chief, said.
The building was evacuated for no more than 10 minutes, Bean said.
The Fairbanks Fire Department also responded to the call.
