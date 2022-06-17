Three fires, two of which threatened homes, sparked in the Fairbanks area this week. The fires in residential areas “could have been disastrous” to the surrounding neighborhoods, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The third fire, about 30 miles north of Fairbanks, continues to burn.
The first fire started mid-afternoon Tuesday near Skyline Drive, which is located in the hills north of downtown Fairbanks. It was caused by a resident who accidentally created a spark while working.
The Steese Volunteer Fire Department and Alaska Division of Forestry engines and a helitrack responded to the blaze. They were able to contain the fire, which was ultimately limited to just a half acre. Firefighters returned on Wednesday to check for any potential remaining hot spots, and the fire is now considered to be out.
Also on Tuesday, a fire started in the Aurora Subdivision, a residential area in the heart of Fairbanks. The University Fire Department and Fairbanks Fire Department both responded to the blaze, and were able to contain it. The fire was limited to 0.1 acre.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but personnel “rule out a natural start with no lightning reported in the area,” reads a statement from the Division of Forestry.
Further from Fairbanks, a much larger fire started southwest of Wickersham Dome on Wednesday evening. The Aggie Creek Fire, initially reported by Air Traffic control, was started by lightning near Mile 28 of the Elliott Highway. The blaze was spreading rapidly, moving downhill and spotting up to half a mile ahead of the fire.
Crews responded quickly, according to the Division of Forestry. Helicopters dumped water on the fire and retardant was used on the perimeters to impede the fire’s development. Smokejumpers parachuted into the fire to attack from the middle.
Three crews stayed on the premises overnight on Wednesday night to watch for any potential spread. As of a Thursday morning Alaska Interagency Coordination Center situation report, the Aggie Creek Fire has expanded to 100 acres. It is currently staffed but remains uncontained.
As evidenced by three blazes in as many days, fire danger is high across the state. Long days with near 24-hour periods of daylight surrounding summer solstice have created extremely dry–and therefore fire-prone–conditions throughout much of Alaska. Fire indices are currently high, meaning that fires can start easily and spread quickly. Thus, there is a burn permit suspension in place for the entire Fairbanks area. “Please be careful with all your outdoor activities as we approach solstice,” the Division cautions Alaskans.
Relief may be in sight for Fairbanksans, as rain is in the forecast for early next week.