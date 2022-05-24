The Division of Forestry and Department of Fish and Game conducted part of a planned 40-acre prescribed burn Monday at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. Fire personnel burned 18 acres of back fields on Sunday and completed a 7-acre field between the refuge and the Fish and Game building Monday before stopping due to consistent northeast winds.
The prescribed burn removes dead vegetation, puts nutrients back in the soil and provides valuable training for fire personnel. The effort will continue today.