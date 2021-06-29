Hard work by firefighting crews and cloudy skies kept Interior fires in check over the weekend.
A new fire that started near North Pole Sunday is now close to 100% containment, while firefighters continued to make progress on several older blazes.
The Brock Road Fire near North Pole is more than 95% contained, according to a statement from the Alaska Division of Forestry. The fire was initially reported at a half-acre on Sunday afternoon but quickly grew to 21 acres. More than 70 firefighters quickly responded to the blaze, which was only a quarter-mile from homes. An aggressive aerial attack involving water and retardant drops knocked down the flames and prevented further spreading. By 7 p.m. Sunday, there was minimal smoke and no visible flames.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Division of Forestry believes it is human caused “given its location near residences and the fact no lightning was observed in the area recently ... “
The Munson Creek Fire about five miles from Chena Hot Springs is not contained, but cloudy and humid conditions kept growth minimal, according to a Division of Forestry statement. Personnel are continuing to monitor the 329-acre fire, which is currently displaying minimal smoldering and interior touching. The fire did not threaten any structures but did lead to the closure of the Angel Rocks trail to Chena Hot Springs. The lighting fire has been burning for over a week and a half.
The Haystack Fire about 20 miles north of Fairbanks was 100% contained as of Saturday, according to an update. There is now minimal fire activity and smoldering. Personnel continued gridding and mopping up the south end of the fire, which is the side closest to the Haystack subdivision. Suppressing the fire took over 155,000 pounds of cargo and more than 400 firefighters. The lightning fire started over two weeks ago and grew quickly, ultimately burning nearly 1,000 acres.
The Dry Creek Fire by Manley Hot Springs was rapidly moving toward nearby Native allotments, so firefighters conducted a burn operation to protect sites. Cool and humid weather conditions contributed to the success of the burn operation. The North Star crew was mobilized to the fire Monday, while the Medford crew demobilized Tuesday.
The fire, currently estimated at nearly 30,000 acres, will continue to burn to the west, following the Tanana River.
