The Bureau of Land Management has issued a fire prevention order for federal lands north of Fairbanks. The order applies to the Gilmore Trail and Gold Run areas, both of which are fire prone areas on the Steese Highway.
The fire prevention order prohibits campfires (with the exception of those within fire rings in established campgrounds), fireworks and explosives. The order went into effect on Tuesday and, unless rescinded earlier because it has been deemed no longer necessary, will remain in place until Oct. 31.
Issued by the BLM’s Fairbanks-based Eastern Interior Field Office, the order applies to a “fire prone area of black spruce” on the Steese Highway north of Fairbanks. This includes land near Gilmore Trail as well as north of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration site located on Gilmore Creek. An area of public land northeast of Fox at the end of Brier Road is also included.
Fire Management Officer Willie Branson explained the agency decided to implement the order because fire indices are high.
“We thought it would be prudent right now,” he added. High fire indices mean that there is the potential for rapid fire growth; fires can expand quickly, making them challenging to suppress,” Branson said. BLM has implemented a fire prohibition order for those areas for the past few years.
According to a statement from BLM, the Bureau issued the order to preemptively prevent human-caused fires, something that has been an issue in those locations in the past. It is a popular recreation area, and with recreation often comes campfires, said Branson.
“In recent years, firefighters and law enforcement personnel have found numerous unattended bonfires on federal land accessed from Gilmore Trail,” a press release reads.
The area is mainly black spruce, which is notoriously a volatile fuel source. It is also near a residential area. The Bureau is concerned that potential blazes could spread and threaten homes in the area, as well as the NOAA site.
According to Branson, BLM noted the area as the site for future fuel mitigation projects (which include but are not limited to practices such as brush cutting), and received funding for work through the federal infrastructure bill.
There is a steep penalty for violating the fire prevention order: an individual convicted of breaking the order could face a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in jail and would also be responsible for covering costs of fire suppression and fire damage, according to the BLM.