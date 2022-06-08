When discussing an upcoming city budget amendment during a finance committee meeting Tuesday, Fairbanks City Council member Valerie Therrien asked about funding for Golden Heart Plaza security given recent concerns over safety.
“It seems like we really need to be doing something like that,” Therrien said, adding even a few hours would make a difference.
Safety and security has been an underlying topic of concern at recent council meetings for the past few months, most involving aggressive interaction with drunken or homeless individuals who frequent the downtown core.
‘Extremely expensive’
Fairbanks Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said the solution isn’t easy — or cheap.
After meeting with a private security company, the estimate for a 12-hour shift patrol during the summer was $279,000.
“It’s extremely expensive,” Sanders said. “I think security would be nice during the day, but I don’t think it’s going to solve the real problems.”
Things such as recurring graffiti or people passed out from drinking too much occur during late night or early morning hours.
The city has taken some measures to mitigate the issue, such as having a police officer to patrol the downtown area from Third Avenue to the foot bridge and having Community Service Patrol respond to situations when not on a call.
Sanders said he and Mayor Jim Matherly have been alternating walkthroughs of the plaza and surrounding area over the past week, reviewing what conditions need to be improved.
“We are trying to get more people down there and are looking at other options,” Sanders said. “It’s a very complex thing.”
Clark: Displacement is a longterm goal
Council member Jim Clark said he’s working on a potential funding solution but needs to thoroughly complete it before he presents it.
Private security, Clark said, would “be a good start to get feet on the ground.”
But the long term, he said, should focus on displacement and ensuring aggressive or homeless individuals “don’t stay long” in the plaza.
Clark reiterated his thoughts he initially voiced at a March 14 work session on Golden Heart Plaza.
“I think it should be held privately, but the council decided it’s important to us to provide a space for tourists and families,” Clark said. “So we are obligated to make sure that area is taken care of and visitors feel safe.”
Frustrating issues
Council member Jerry Cleworth said his experience with private security was that it had no real authority, requiring an officer to respond to any serious altercation or incident.
“If Golden Heart Plaza is to be on our radar to do something, we have to say it’s a priority,” he said. Expanding police efforts to include issuing citations could help, but he added “the problem is a lot deeper than that.”
The root issue is the legal system, he said. Individuals arrested for disorderly conduct or for drinking with an open alcoholic beverage in public are back out on the street after a few hours.
“It’s frustrating for a police officer to deal with that again and again,” Cleworth said. Some individuals are more receptive to officers who tell them to go home or vacate the area, or just spend some time with individuals.
Council member June Rogers said while she agrees with increasing safety at Golden Heart Plaza, the city and its residents need to extend its “spirit of good will and helping others” to the homeless or disturbing people. Like Cleworth, she said the best way is to get to know them “and understand they are all deserving of our embrace and we need to remember our neighbors in need of tolerance.”
Rogers added the word displacement “is a dangerous word to use … and those types of attitudes need to be deterred.”
Clark, while appreciating Rogers’ viewpoint, disagreed.
“We really are in for a rough summer ahead because I’ve seen more tents or homeless camps up than before, and I think we need to start enforcing things,” Clark said. “We need to be aggressive with it or we will be like other cities with real [homeless] issues. Our tourism will suffer because of it.”