A consideration to amend the Charter for the City of Fairbanks via measure ballot came up at Tuesday’s finance committee, where Council member Jerry Cleworth expressed some concerns about whether to put it on the upcoming ballot.
The proposed amendment, sponsored by Cleworth, would remove a restriction on the city’s tax cap, which sets the base property tax mill rate at 4.9 mills.
Voters approved the so-called “cap within the cap” restricting the base mill rate in 2007, meaning the City could not raise the mill rate above the 4.9 mills to adjust for a previous year’s Consumer Price Index rate for Anchorage, which helps measure inflation.
The change would mean the mill rate could go slightly up or down, based on how the tax cap is calculated for a budget year. The calculation includes the CPI, property assessments and sales tax revenues.
Cleworth’s proposed ballot measure seeks to remove the “cap-within-the-cap” because, citing that it has hindered the city’s ability to keep with inflation over the past 14 years, it results in the City struggling for new ways to find cash.
The original tax cap, approved by voters in 1989 to regulate the amount of property and sales taxes the city can levy, would remain in place.
But Cleworth had concerns about putting it before voters, as the city considers raising hotel sales taxes by at least 1% to address Golden Heart Plaza safety concerns. Tax revenue increase from hotel room rent, alcohol and tobacco sales aren’t subject to voter approval.
“If we start increasing the sales taxes at the city, then I wonder if this is a good time for this to go before the ballot,” Cleworth said.
The City Council has discussed possible ways to fund security at Golden Heart Plaza, including readjusting how it allocates its bed tax money. A compromise was struck at the June 13 council meeting to increase the bed tax by one percent to 9%, which would garner more than $400,000 in additional revenue, pending further discussion and a public hearing at the July 25 council meeting.
Concerns
Cleworth’s other concern was the city wanting to spend the additional money before it was even accrued.
“It’s a mistake,” Cleworth said. “I’m having some second thoughts, but I still think we need to put it on the agenda in July.”
Cleworth added it would only be worth consideration if no council member had objections.
Cleworth observed that voters typically approve tax-related ballot initiatives only if “a council is tight to a degree and good stewards” of the city’s budget.
“I’ve found in the past when we go to the voters with a question, and they don’t see that [support], the measure fails,” Cleworth said. He added an upcoming budget amendment shows that the City’s expenses will exceed its projected revenue. The only silver lining is a massive bump in revenue, but it could soon be spent.
The city had to adjust its budget once this year already in response to the need to compensate for the especially heavy snow removal and break-up season following record levels of snow and ice. On top of that, the Fairbanks Fire Department needed to adjust its budget to increase over time, as it struggled with firefighter shortage.
Council members June Rogers and Jim Clark shared similar concerns.
“Our relationship with our voters and the idea of something needing to be understood by the voters is vastly important,” Rogers said.
Clark agreed with Cleworth that residents are perceptive of how the council and city spend taxpayer dollars.
“We’ve budgeted money and already spent it, and now we’re pulling money out and not sure where we’re getting the money from,” Clark said. “As we do that, I’m thinking about maybe it’s not the right time because we’re … at least stuck with having to spend more than what we should be.”
She added when it comes to looking at the budget’s bottom line, “there are a lot of minor things that can be reversed” if the city needs a cushion.
Support and need
Council member Valerie Therrien proposed agendizing Cleworth’s proposed ballot measure for a July meeting to at least get public feedback. She added language should be added to specifically mention the impact that increased fuel costs has on the city’s budget and services.
“I think it’s a great talking point for supporting this change to our tax cap,” Therrien said. She added it might be prudent to postpone increasing the hotel sales tax rate until after the election.
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson said the city faces a hefty road repair bill following the record snow and freezing rain during the winter season. Any new revenue would help soften the blow.
Jacobson said this would include failed pavement on 26th through 28th avenues and Wilson Street after the city had to scrape off “ice that glues to the pavement.”
“We’ve had to replace complete blocks of pavement that deteriorated,” he said.