Fairbanks Councilmember Jerry Cleworth has proposed a ballot measure that would remove a tax cap from the city’s mill rate.
The “cap within the tax cap” effectively sets the city’s mill rates. If sent to voters and approved, the cap would be removed and a slight property tax increase could occur. Cleworth made the ballot proposal at a Tuesday finance committee meeting.
Any proposed ordinance would not affect the city’s overall tax cap, which limits the amount of all taxes the city can collect.
“We are not trying to get rid of the tax cap but removing a problem within it,” Cleworth said.
According to City Clerk Danyielle Snider, proposed ballot measures need to be introduced in July ahead of an appearance on the October municipal ballot.
Costs ahead
“The problem we have coming ahead is that we can’t keep up with [the Consumer Price Index] because of the cap within the cap unless we start raising sales taxes by some strange increments for tobacco or alcohol,” Cleworth said. “We can’t do that, so we always use the mill rate as our truing up.”
He added that using the mill rate to balance out the budget ends with either a slightly less or higher amount, depending on property values each year.
A supporter of the overall tax cap, Cleworth said the cap-within-the-cap “was a disaster putting that in there.”
Voters approved the cap-within-the-cap in 2007, limiting the property mill rate at 4.9 mills.
Cleworth said the city had thought some problems would be solved when it implemented a gasoline excise tax in 2020 to solve a million dollar deficit. Other excise taxes and fees, such as those imposed on marijuana and business licenses, have helped cover a gap.
“We’ve done things over the years to make up for the loss in revenue,” Cleworth said. ”But it’s getting to the point next year where the fire department contract will be increasing and other costs that we are not going to be able to cover in the short term.”
Clarity needed
Cleworth said if the council approves such a ballot measure, it will need clarity.
The city council considered a similar ballot measure in 2019, but it was soundly voted down before it could reach the ballot.
“Trying to educate the public on the tax cap is a monumental task,” Cleworth said. “How it is worded on the ballot has a great deal to do with its success or failure.”
Cleworth said language used from the previous version needs to be cleaned up to ensure voters understand the ballot. He added that input from the entire council will be needed, since it requires a unanimous council vote to place a measure on the ballot.
The ballot measure would effectively remove one sentence from Section 6.5 of the city charter, but voters will need justification. Cleworth said one way the city can explain this is that it effectively reverts the tax cap back to the original formula.
Considerations
Councilmember Aaron Gibson asked if Cleworth would be in favor of removing some items, such as business license fees.
“If we remove the cap-within-the-cap, big businesses that have very valuable property will have to pay more and then we are going to hit them with a big license fee on top of that,” Gibson said. “That doesn’t seem right.”
Business license fees are based upon an entity’s annual gross receipts, and range from $40 to $25,000. Cleworth said it would be best to see how much revenue an original tax cap would generate before making changes, but “is always open.”
“The business license tax hits me to the tune of $1,100 a year and I wrote the stupid thing,” Cleworth said. “But we had to do something back then because we were desperate for money.”
Councilmember June Rogers said she appreciated Cleworth bringing the topic back for consideration.
“I think it is necessary to work upon this,” Rogers said.