City Takes Over Clay Street Cemetery Groundskeeping

Green grass grows under a spruce tree at the Clay Street Cemetery Wednesday morning, May 18, 2016. The City of Fairbanks called off it's bid search for a groundskeeping contract, deciding instead to maintain the cemetery with it's Department of Public Works.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

The city of Fairbanks has its eyes set on acquiring a 5th Avenue lot it long considered a nuisance property, according to a Tuesday finance committee report from City Attorney Paul Ewers.

Ewers said the city was contacted by the trust that owns the property, noting “it’s slow to the idea” of transferring ownership.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.