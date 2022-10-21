The city of Fairbanks has its eyes set on acquiring a 5th Avenue lot it long considered a nuisance property, according to a Tuesday finance committee report from City Attorney Paul Ewers.
Ewers said the city was contacted by the trust that owns the property, noting “it’s slow to the idea” of transferring ownership.
But if the city can take ownership of the property without any cost, it would require a simple sign-off by the mayor.
There would likely need to be a forthcoming resolution approved by the council “because it probably needs to be abated.”
“It has been a problem and nuisance property for some time,” Ewers said. Some money might be available from the city’s building department abatement funds to help cover the cost.
Another possibility involves folding the lot into the Clay Street Cemetery.
“I think this could be a big win-win for the city, but the abatement costs are really unknown,” Ewers said.
Details still need to be worked out about acquiring the property, Ewers said. Once it has the authority to inspect the house on the site, “we’ll have a better idea of what shape it’s in … and find owners of vehicles in the street or mark vehicles in the streets to have them removed.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked about ownership status. Ewers said it’s owned by a limited liability company with controlling interest by a trust.
Details remain to be worked out how a transfer could be facilitated.
The property has nearly $2,000 in property tax from this year; if the city takes possession of it this year, it would have to pay the amount. However, it would be tax exempt for 2023.
Cleworth asked whether it was vacant or still occupied.
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson noted water service was shut off and it should be vacant, but city workers have observed some people in there “without authority to be in there.”
When asked if the city has posted anything on the building about it being red-tagged, the response was no.
Staff members and council members noted abating a property can be expensive.
“It costs quite a bit to tear [down buildings],” Mayor Jim Matherly said. “It’s probably cheaper if the owners do it, but sometimes we have to step in and unfortunately costs do go up.”
Matherly also acknowledged that residents in the community “wait a very long time” for an abatement.
Jacobson said the city could use some of its own equipment to haul away materials on the property, allowing funding for abatement to focus more on removing the building.
Jacobson said abating the property could open up options for Clay Street Cemetery equipment storage, facilitate parking for events on Memorial Day and Veterans Day and improve traffic flow on that portion of 5th Avenue.
“It’s not a fast process, and I know some people would like us to just go in and take care of these,” Matherly said. “But it’s just not as easy as going in to tear it down.”
The mayor noted another abated property this year “took a lot of time, a lot of money and work because at the end of the day it is someone’s property, and we have to make sure we follow the right rules.”
Councilmember June Rogers said the concept of transferring problem properties considered a burden might appeal to out-of-state owners “to help them alleviate themselves of a burden if they aren’t sure what to do.”
Rogers added there are other buildings that have been around for years or decades and “are tearing themselves down” due to weather and age. An informational mailer could help promote the concept.
“It might be a good, positive direction for all concerned,” Rogers said.
