A new-three year contract between the city of Fairbanks and the AFL-CIO Crafts Council, which represents public works employees, goes before the Fairbanks City Council Monday night for final approval. The council advanced a first draft at its Jan. 23 meeting.
The Crafts Council includes the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, Alaska Laborers 942, Alaska Carpenters Local Union 1243, and Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 374. According to a fiscal note attached to the draft contract, the new agreement calls for a 10% salary increase over three years: 3% each in the first and second years and a 4% increase in year three. It also calls for a $1,250 certificate of fitness pay and increases in clothing, boots and tool allowances.
The new agreement also allows for a longevity bonus on Dec. 1, including $1,000 for employees less than three years, $1,500 for those up to five years, $2,000 for those less than 10 years, $2,500 for those under 15 years, and $2,000 for employees up to 20 years. The contract does not include stipulations for retroactive pay.
The fiscal note states the contract will cost the city a projected $852,200 over three years.
“The negotiations so far have been very pleasant,” Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said at a Tuesday finance committee meeting.
Lake Williams, the representative for the International Union of Operating Engineers Region 7, said contract negotiations started in August under former Mayor Jim Matherly and continued through the election and changing of the guard.
“Basically in December, we came to a deadlock,” Williams said to the finance committee. “The craft unions had made a counter offer.”
Williams said Sanders brought the offer back to the council, which declined it in executive discussion.
Williams said the unions asked for the last, best and final offer, but membership turned down the provided counter-offer.
“We took a break because of Christmas,” Williams said.
Sanders provided a follow-up offer on Jan. 10, one that did not include retroactive pay.
Williams said he distributed the offer Jan. 12 to get buy-in and tentative approval.
“I didn’t want to rush it, so I let them think about it over the weekend and to explain the process if we turn this down,” Williams said. “We’re not playing games, and it’s a long process.”
The contract was ratified on Jan. 18 and sent to city. The council advanced the contract at its Jan. 23 meeting.
“The offer was a good offer, it’s the best I’ve seen,” Williams said. But he added given with the Anchorage Consumer Price Index and inflation expected to continue, it may not hold up over three years.
“But 10% was the best I’ve seen, and I said the city has a lot of challenges,” Williams said. “This doesn’t make us any more competitive, and there is a lot of work coming on the North Slope and on the construction side.”
He added nothing will stop workers from leaving for higher paying jobs but reiterated the contract was the best option.
Williams proposed an amendment to the contract, pushing up its date retroactively effective Feb. 1 instead of Feb. 15. He added without the amendment, employees would not see the pay increase until March.
“If you made this effect Feb. 1, it would hit the first pay period of the month, and they would see it when they get paid,” Williams said. “It would also help our trust because you wouldn’t have the double billings because of the fringe benefit pays. You have the potential to show good faith.”
