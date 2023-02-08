Snow work

Ryan Sparks, an employee with the City of Fairbanks Public Works Department, clears sidewalks Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after a two-day snow event dropped about 5 inches of snow in and around the city.

A new-three year contract between the city of Fairbanks and the AFL-CIO Crafts Council, which represents public works employees, goes before the Fairbanks City Council Monday night for final approval. The council advanced a first draft at its Jan. 23 meeting.

The Crafts Council includes the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, Alaska Laborers 942, Alaska Carpenters Local Union 1243, and Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 374. According to a fiscal note attached to the draft contract, the new agreement calls for a 10% salary increase over three years: 3% each in the first and second years and a 4% increase in year three. It also calls for a $1,250 certificate of fitness pay and increases in clothing, boots and tool allowances.

