A final redistricting map should be ready by Nov. 10.
That is the word from a five-member board redrawing legislative boundaries based on the latest U.S. population data for Alaska.
The Alaska Redistricting Board is charged with mapping legislative boundaries every 10 years, based on U.S. Census data. The board agrees on the 40 House districts and 20 Senate districts for the Alaska Legislature.
The board is composed of appointees by the governor, legislative leadership and the Alaska Supreme Court chief justice.
The public is invited to review and comment on the redistricting map as it is developed. A draft will be available in mid-September.
Figures from the 2020 Census show that Fairbanks had fewer people than the previous count in 2010. Alaska’s population growth slowed in the last decade at the highest rate in a century.