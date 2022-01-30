The Fairbanks Nissan dealership is the setting for the pilot of a new TV show. “Alask’Car,” written and directed by Ron Carlson, is a comedy about a local car dealer.
The show features “an oddball cast of characters,” Carlson said, who work in the “farthest north dealership in the world.” The cast includes Tom Arnold, who plays a car dealer who is “more concerned about filming commercials” than selling cars, Carlson said. Additional cast members include Ken Davitian, René Ashton, Courtney Bandeko and Chris Wylde, among others. In the pilot, Arnold’s character, Mark, comes up with “a ridiculous idea for a new commercial.” The first episode shows him putting together the commercial, and when it finally comes together everything goes wrong.
When Carlson originally wrote the show, it was supposed to be set in Florida. He was inspired loosely by an investor in his company (August Heart Entertainment), who owns a car dealership in Florida, Carlson said.
However, another producer talked with Fairbanks Nissan general manager Les Nichols, who agreed to host the crew, and suggested that Carlson set the show in Alaska. Carlson jumped at the opportunity.
This is not Carlson’s first time working in Fairbanks. In 2015, he was in Fairbanks to film the horror movie “Unnatural,” which starred James Remar, Sherilyn Fenn and Ray Wise. He was excited by the opportunity to return to Alaska and rewrote the script for a different setting.
“I love it here. Anytime I can shoot something in Alaska, I want to do it,” Carlson said.
Moreover, the Fairbanks setting actually makes a lot of sense, particularly given the quirky group of workers. The new draft “was a thousand percent better than the first draft,” Carlson said. Alaska, according to Carlson, “is the greatest location to put together a cooky cast of characters.”
Filming, which wrapped up Friday, went well, Carlson said.
“It’s great. I love filming here,” he emphasized. Carlson added that Fairbanksans have been both welcoming and helpful with his project. The hope, Carlson said, is that the pilot will be picked up and be filmed this upcoming summer.