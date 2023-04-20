The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning policy board made a last-minute budget adjustment for the Fifth Avenue reconstruction project in downtown Fairbanks.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, told the board Wednesday said he received an email on Friday from the Alaska Department of Fairbanks, who bid out the project. “There is some urgency to awarding this,” Fox said.
DOT noted the project’s cost increased by nearly $913,000 above the $4.11 million budget.
The cost is split between three sources, with FAST Planning needing to pay an additional $793,654. The city of Fairbanks will have to increase its match by $79,780 but is covered under a contingency reserve.
Fairbanks City Engineer Bob Pristash told the board three companies bid on the contract, all within the same amount of each other.
The Fifth Avenue project is slated to start this summer. It involves reconstruction, sidewalk, and pedestrian and bicycle improvements from Barnette to Noble Street.
All three bids came in over the project’s estimated $4.1 million. Pristash noted its an overall 24% increase, which he considered an acceptable increase.
“The engineer’s estimate was done in August, so eight months is a fair amount time for things to change,” Pristash said. “Fuel prices, material prices and shipping uncertainties have gone up.”
He added the hourly pay for equipment operators have also increased in the year, going up by $6 to $10 an hour.
Like Jackson, Pristash said “time was of the essence” in order to award the project to a preferred contractor. He added awarding the contract award could be extended a month, but any contractor faces a lot of unknowns.
“It don’t think it’s going to get any cheaper,” Pristash said.
FAST Planning receives its funding from federal highway sources, which are used for transportation improvement projects within the Fairbanks and North Pole areas. The organization programs the funding into projects over a five year period, but can adjust funding in case major projects come in over cost or fall through.
Policy board members agreed the project should be awarded but divided split on how to pay for it.
Fox said FAST Planning could push its Minnie Street upgrade project design by a year, which would delay eventual construction until 2028. TheF Fairbanks city council could provide additional funding from its capital projects budget or FAST Planning could delay three projects and appropriate $900,000.
The three projects include the Lacey Street planning study, an Airport Way/Peger Road intersection study, and a study for improvements of Pioneer Park north parking lot and boat launch.
“Any choice will have ripple effects,” Fox said, noting projects will be delayed and budgets adjusted.
Fairbanks City Councilman Jerry Cleworth said he’s unsure whether the city’s capital fund could cover the entire amount and would require a city council budget change.
He also had concerns that delaying Minnie Street would become a habitual
Joe Kemp, DOT Northern Region director, said delaying the Airport/Peger study would not be a problem because the state has considered a study for Peger Road as a whole.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, the policy board’s chair, recommended taking funds from the Minnie Street project. He added the board can amend its project list accordingly in upcoming meetings.
The board ultimately approved Ward’s recommendation in an unanimous vote.
