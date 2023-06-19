5th Avenue construction

Construction crews continue work on the Fifth Avenue rehabilitation project.

Jaclyn Mitchell/News-Miner

At the moment, Fifth Avenue is dug up with repairs underway from Barnette Street to Noble Street.

Even though Fifth Avenue is ready to be worked on, the project has been held up because of a switch in water services. The City Engineer’s Office reported it needs the Fairbanks North Star Borough to respond about what it wants done on the water line. Options include replacing the line now or rather in the future.