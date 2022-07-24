Alaska agriculture tends to be a bit more unique than the Lower 48 states, but similar sustainable and regenerative practices can be applied, based on a day-long soil health field day held in Delta Junction Thursday.
The field day was spent at Alaska Flour Company, owned by Wrigley Family Farms near Delta, with veteran farmer and soil naturalist Jay Fuhrer as the keynote speaker.
“These field days are meant to provide information you farmers can then take and decide if these practices work on your farms,” Bryce Wrigley, the field’s day host and district manager for the Salcha-Delta Soil and Conservation District, told attendees.
Fuhrer serves as the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service’s lead educator at the 150-acre Menoken Farm in North Dakota. The Menoken Farm is one part natural resource education, one part systems approach conservation with the goal to practice sustainable agriculture such as no-till cover crops, livestock integration, erosion control and increasing soil’s health and balance.
A no-till farming technique allows for growing plants without disturbing the field, and can be done in a variety of methods, including specialized crop drills.
Fuhrer stressed four important principles in soil health. Minimize the disturbance by avoiding tilling the ground as much as possible, maximize the soil cover by using cover crops, maximizing a field’s biodiversity and the presence of “living roots” year-round.
Farmers use cover crops on fallow fields to cover soil to manage soil erosion, pests, diseases and increase soil health and quality and water filtration.
In a “rain test” on a set of soil samples, Fuhrer and Meghan Lene, Salcha-Delta Soil and Conservation Districts’ agricultural specialist, demonstrated the water filtration on samples taken from local farms, including those with a no-till cover crop, a hay field, a traditional tilled crop and forest soil.
The forest sample absorbed the most water, with what little run off coming the clearest, followed by a no-till cover crop. The tilled soil sample had the least absorption rate and high run-off.
“The comment I make when asked how much rain we got is ‘We got it all,’” Fuhrer said, noting that in an area that sees an annual 12 inches of precipitation, it can be important.
The North Dakota farm utilizes other methods, such as garter snakes and Argiope spiders, to combat pests such as slugs. Fish oil is also in emulsion or fertilizers to help increase soil health.
Other assets include livestock that can help clear the cover crops via grazing prior to planting a harvest during planting years.
Sustainability
Wrigley first started no-till practices in 2010 after purchasing equipment.
Wrigley Family Farms has been in Delta since 1983, raising various crops and at times hogs, before switching to barley crops. Alaska Flour Company launched in 2011.
But while the word sustainability is used a lot, he stressed there’s three components: environmental, social and economical.
“If it doesn’t tick all these boxes, it’s really not sustainable,” Wrigley said. If you find practices that are sustainable for the environment but you can’t pay for them long-term, then you’re not going to be able to afford it.”
No-tillage, for Wrigley, started as an option to compensate for a lack of tractor drivers, and from there expanded on other benefits.
“It launches a trajectory that, for me, has been exciting and really interesting,” Wrigley said.
Other farmers have noted the benefit of no-till and cover crops. During an informal farmers’ roundtable at the end of the day, Scott Mugrage of Mugrage Hay & Cattle near Delta, said he switched to a no-till method years ago and introduced cover crops when growing hay and other types of feed for his cattle.
“It was a life changer for me,” Mugrage said during the roundtable. “I couldn’t go back to conventional tilling, I probably couldn’t round up enough help.”
Conventional tilling presented a challenge for even water immersion, he said. He added his no-till drill, a “Crust Buster on a caddy system,” was a basic but economical way to get into things.
In terms of cover crops, where a lot of farmers utilize up to 14 different blends of root and grass plants under a Natural Resources Conservation Service plan, Mugrage uses more selective types closer to Alaska’s environment.
Wrigley plans to explore a similar technique after his NRCS plan ends, which can reduce costs and could explore what benefits a narrower cover crop can provide.
Challenges
Wrigley said another challenge compared to some Lower 48 states is a lack of planting a late summer/early fall cover crop just after harvest.
“We don’t have that option here because after we harvest, it’s usually just days away from freezing,” Wrigley said. What he’s done over the past several years is instead plant cover crops during fallow years, followed by barley during planting years “so we get this diversity in the ground.”
Another challenge is livestock. Some farms have them while others, like Wrigley Farms, don’t.
Wrigley said he’s on the fence about the idea, considering additional expense and labor.
An alternative, he said, would be for farmers to see if they can have other farms’ livestock come to graze and eat the cover crops.
“Overall I want the farm to be sustainable and be here forever,” Wrigley said.
Start small scale
Economically-wise, Wrigley said he didn’t launch into a large-scale cover crop. And he recommends the same for farms who are unsure of such practices but are curious.
“Start on a small scale, put an acre or two in and just see how it works,” Wrigley said. “That much can be risked, even if it takes five years to make a decision. Five years from now, you’ll either know the answer or you’ll still be wondering.”
Wrigley said switching to a no-till method was a big risk. His drill cost around $270,000.
Cover crops, by comparison, might cost $7,000 to cover a field during a fallow (non-planting) year. On a small-scale, he recommends rotating every year to see how it works.
“Eventually, you can see if the soil performs better,” he said.