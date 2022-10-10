Knitter Adriane Weatherby and weaver Cole Harmon are longtime fiber friends.
At this past weekend’s two-day Fairbanks Fiber Festival, they both displayed passion and creativity for their craft and strong support for each other’s efforts. They were excited to share their expertise.
The two artisans were among a long list of talented artists who gathered at the festival to share everything they know about fiber, and its journey from raw fiber to useable fiber.
They shared their knowledge with each other and with visitors.
“We’re kind of a quiet group,” said one fiber artist, who pointed out that the gathering was a great opportunity to promote all things fiber. The event focused on materials and items made or produced in Alaska.
The 2022 Fiber Festival was back in person this year, after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. It offered hands-on demos, kids activities, workshops and lots of vendors. It featured animal fibers like wool, qiviut, alpaca, mohair and Angora. Natural fibers available included silk, cotton, bamboo, wood and cane, and synthetic fibers.
Shoppers found booths where they could purchase raw animal fiber, yarns, baskets, quilts, sewn-woven-knitted, embroidered and crocheted items, as well as looms, spinning wheels, spindles and other tools used to create fiber art.
Upstairs at the Centennial Center at Pioneer Park, two young ladies plucked and combed the fur off of two furry rabbits. That fur will be turned into yarn to create new products. At one of the artisan demonstrations, a fiber artisan showed how to shear fur off a rabbit for future use. Additional demos showed how to spin raw fiber into usable yarn.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum hosted a Kids Corner where youngsters could try their hand at weaving and other fun fiber projects. Kids were entranced, learning small scale weaving for the first time.
The North Star Needlework Guild displayed various forms of needlework and invited newcomers to join the group at its next class: creating plastic canvas Christmas angel ornaments on Oct. 17. See facebook.com/NorthStarNeedleworkGuild.
For someone new to the colorful world of fiber, the scavenger hunt at the Fairbanks Fiber Festival provided a great introduction.
A short checklist invited visitors to find someone spinning yarn and someone who dyes their own fiber. Next on the list: find three examples of animal fibers and something made from plant fiber. Smell some raw sheep wool. Find a woven item. Find one item in every color of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple.
It was fun to follow and everyone there was eager to share their knowledge.
