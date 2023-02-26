The Festival of Native Arts returned in person to Fairbanks for the first time since 2019.
Over 20 groups from across the state performed at the C.W. Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday. The event showcased Alaska Native culture through dance, music and arts.
Resents participated in workshops where they practiced Polynesian dances, learned how to skin-sew a mitten keychain and fish earrings, and were introduced to the Gwich’in, Nee’aandeegn’ and Iñupiqaq languages.
Hundreds of residents watched the performances, which included singing, dancing and playing instruments. People cheered for the performers and sometimes, even joined them on stage to dance.
“We are having a party, and we are celebrating with you,” the performers from Dakwakada Dancers told the crowd.
The Cupiit Yuraret performed songs and dances about survival, subsistence living and harvesting food.
The Anchorage Unangax Dancers dedicated their performance to the memory of an elder in their community that had recently passed away. “We hold up our relatives in their time of pain,” their leader told the crowd.
They performed songs about creation, puffins, traveling in a boat and ravens.
Kayt Sunwood is a professor of women, gender, and sexuality and sociology at UAF. While she has attended the festival for many years, and this was her first time performing as a bassist with Indian Pete and the Fiddlers. She said she liked that they livestreamed the performance so her friends all over the world could watch.
Cathy Brooks, one of the organizers of the festival and an associate professor in the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development at UAF, said, “It’s wonderful that it’s back in person.” Brooks likened the event to a reunion where she has reconnected with people she hasn’t seen since 2019.
Carla Kangas, owner of Kangas Crafts, said, “It’s just so great to be back in person.”
Theresa Mike said it was wonderful to be back in person. “It’s so good to come together and have this great celebration,” Mike said.
Vendors agreed that business has been thriving since the pandemic.