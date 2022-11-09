Army Honor Guard

The Fort Wainwright Army Honor Guard posts the colors for a Veterans Day documentary.

 Festival Fairbanks

Festival Fairbanks is bringing back its Veterans Day celebrations with events this week honoring the men and women who have served in the armed forces. All the events are free to attend and open to the public.

In 2000, the Alaska State Legislature officially recognized our nation’s women veterans by declaring Nov. 9 of each year as Women Veterans Day. The day was established to “commemorate the sacrifices endured and valor displayed by American women veterans and to recognize their increasing role in the military.”