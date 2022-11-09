Festival Fairbanks is bringing back its Veterans Day celebrations with events this week honoring the men and women who have served in the armed forces. All the events are free to attend and open to the public.
In 2000, the Alaska State Legislature officially recognized our nation’s women veterans by declaring Nov. 9 of each year as Women Veterans Day. The day was established to “commemorate the sacrifices endured and valor displayed by American women veterans and to recognize their increasing role in the military.”
Festival Fairbanks will host a reception for women at Venue, 514 Second Ave., on Wednesday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with free chair massages by Katie, hor d’oeuvres and a documentary film on women in military service. The program, featuring a keynote by Virginia Supanick, will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event will culminate with door prizes and gift bags for female veterans and service members.
On Friday, Festival Fairbanks will host a formal ceremony in the Gold Room of the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center, 813 Noble St. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program starts at 11 a.m. The ceremony includes live music by the 9th Army Band, a POW/MIA ceremony, and featured speakers with the keynote address by Garrison Commander Col. Nate Surrey of Fort Wainwright and and 354th Fighter Wing Commander Col. David J. Berkland of Eielson Air Force Base. The event will culminate with a coffee and cake mingle. The events are free to attend and open to the public.
Also on Friday, Festival Fairbanks is broadcasting a Veterans Day TV special to be aired on three local channels at different times: 11 a.m. on ABC KATN Channel 2; 5:30 p.m. on CBS KXDF Channel 13; and NBC KTVF Channel 11 at 7 p.m.