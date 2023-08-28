Berry lovers and garden enthusiasts navigated the Georgeson Botanical Gardens at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Saturday in search of knowledge of currants, a fruit some consider under-appreciated and underrepresented compared to its cousins.
At a final station that included a taste test, Rebecca Buchanan was ranking the difference between black, red and domesticated pink currants.
“The black one’s tart,” Buchanan said before indicating a preference for the red currants.
Amber Agnew, a volunteer at the taste station, noted that most had a preference for the red currants. She added that the pink currants tend to be more domesticated than red and black currants.
“They’ve been cultivated to provide some of the better qualities of currants,” she told Buchahan and other tasters, all while encouraging folks to register their preferences.
The event, the Far North Currant Festival, kicked off an inaugural event for the botanical garden, which brought together several organizations and vendors to promote general health and information about the berry.
Informational booths were set up to explain health benefits, ways to process and grow the fruit and how to identify wild currants from toxic plants that looked similar.
“This is a passion project that a few of us talked about doing,” said botanical garden directing manager Katie DiCristina. “Currants are underappreciated and underknown, so we thought of throwing a festival.”
DiCristina said the currant was federally banned in the United States from 1911 until 1966 because of their connection to white pine blister rust, which by proxy impacted the timber industry. During that time, processes were put in place to eradicate the berry, which DiCristina called an botanical genocide.
While the ban was federally lifted, many states still have their own bans.
“There are ways to protect to white pine and it was discovered the currant wasn’t the only cause of white pine blister rust,” she said.
Still, a decades-long eradication plan limited the berries’ place in markets and cuisine.
“We as a country haven’t been able to develop a cultural palette for them,” DiCristina said. “We are trying to celebrate and re-introduce them to people.”
She said wild currants grow in most of Alaska, from just outside the North Slope, the state’s west coast or the Aleutian Islands. But they are also a cultivated species that can prosper, she said.
“Planting them in your backyard will definitely produce a lot of fruit,” DiCristina said. “They are very hardy.”
