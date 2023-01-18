The city’s Crisis Now office will host a presentation on the AK Fentanyl Response Project at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fairbanks City Hall council chambers, 800 Cushman St., according to a city news release.
Sandy Snodgrass, with the Fentanyl Response Project, will provide a presentation on Bruce’s Law, efforts to combat illegal fentanyl use and distribution, and a 22-minute documentary titled “Dead on Arrival.”
An open comment period will follow the presentation.
An Anchorage resident, Snodgrass lost her 22-year old son, Bruce, to a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Since then, Snodgrass “has dedicated herself to sharing her story as a means of increasing awareness and advocating for legislative action, as well as the importance of Naloxone Kit availability and training.”
In June, Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced a bill in Congress titled Bruce’s Law. The bill is co-sponsored by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan.
If passed, Bruce’s Law would authorize a public education and awareness campaign on the dangers of drugs that could be contaminated with fentanyl. The campaign includes preventative measures relating to drug use and addiction.
A 30-minute Naloxone kit training session will follow the workshop, starting at 3 p.m.