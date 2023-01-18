Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine.Shutterstock

The city’s Crisis Now office will host a presentation on the AK Fentanyl Response Project at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fairbanks City Hall council chambers, 800 Cushman St., according to a city news release.

Sandy Snodgrass, with the Fentanyl Response Project, will provide a presentation on Bruce’s Law, efforts to combat illegal fentanyl use and distribution, and a 22-minute documentary titled “Dead on Arrival.”