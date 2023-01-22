Alaska State Trooper Capt. Eric Spitzer apologized for his tardiness to a fentanyl awareness workshop Thursday afternoon.
“I was meeting with the troopers who responded to a 19-year-old on Chena Ridge who was poisoned by fentanyl,” Spitzer said. The teenager had taken a pill that was laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.
“He died as a result of it,” Spitzer said. “Ask yourself, is that an overdose or is that poisoning? [Fentanyl] is real, it’s here in our community and we need help from everybody.”
Alaska Fentanyl Response Project
Spitzer’s explanation highlighted the Thursday workshop, which included a showing of the 22-minute documentary “Dead on Arrival” and information presented by Anchorage resident Sandy Snodgrass of the AK Fentanyl Response Project.
Snodgrass has dedicated her time to increasing awareness and pushing for legislative change since the death of her son, Robert “Bruce” Snodgrass. He died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021 at the age of 22.
“It’s still difficult for our family to get through the day,” Snodgrass said. “Somehow, someway this is me taking care of my child by doing my work with the AK Fentanyl Response Project.”
The Alaska Department of Health in 2021 reported 253 Alaskans died from a drug overdose. Half were fentanyl related. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that between 2020 and 2021, Alaska experienced the largest percent increase of drug overdose deaths of any state in the United States.
Snodgrass’ nonprofit has three goals. One involves prevention awareness, especially among children. The second advocates for the state of Alaska to stand up an emergency response program that floods the area with naloxone kits when a large amount of fentanyl comes through. Naloxone is nasal spray medicine that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, including fentanyl.
“Without naloxone in widespread areas of Alaska, those people are dead,” Snodgrass said.
A third goal pushes for placing naloxone kits in schools, near Automated External Defibrillators, in case of emergency overdose.
“People will be alive,” Snodgrass said.
Health providers stress that while naloxone kits are an essential first step, immediate medical care needs to follow.
Bruce’s Law
Snodgrass’s campaign has garnered the support of Alaska’s congressional delegation.
Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced legislation last summer called Bruce’s Law that would authorize a public education and awareness campaign focused on the dangers of drugs that could be contaminated with fentanyl. The education campaign includes additional preventative measures relating to drug use and addiction.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire are co-sponsors. Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola introduced similar legislation into the U.S. House of Representatives in October.
Snodgrass told the News-Miner her son was a recovering substance abuser and typical Alaskan who loved the outdoors — mountains, climbing and backpacking. He was the definition of an Alaska boy, his mom said. She thought of him as being safe out in the woods. In the city, he was not safe, she recalled.
“He was in recovery and was in his outpatient treatment and started bicycling,” Snodgrass said. She said Bruce was biking on Oct. 26, 2021, when he likely ran into an old friend and relapsed.
“He got a 100% fentanyl dose and died on the spot,” she said.
Snodgrass founded her nonprofit in October 2022, but her campaign against the drug began months before that.
“I started my run at fentanyl as soon as I got my son’s toxicology report on Jan. 13, 2022,” Snodgrass said.
‘Primary focus’
Sptizer, the AST captain, wasn’t alone in stressing the prevalence of fentanyl in Alaska or on the national stage.
S. Lane Tucker, the U.S. attorney for Alaska, who attended the Thursday workshop, said fentanyl is the primary focus in the drug world at the federal level.
“We work very hard at interdiction and arrest people responsible for but also trace it back to the major suppliers,” Tucker said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, but we’ve had some success and some convictions and expect more in the future.”
Tucker said awareness remains a key component in combating the drug.
Fentanyl can be mixed with other street drugs, such as heroin, methamphetamine or counterfeit prescription pills. Alaska State Troopers and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both warn that counterfeit pills can look like Oxycodone M30 pills and Xanax.
“There is a large demographic that isn’t aware of fentanyl or the dangers of it,” Tucker said.
Alaska and federal law enforcement agencies cite fentanyl as the leading cause of drug overdose deaths.
Several large drug-related arrests made in 2021 and 2022 by Alaska’s multi-agency High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force have involved fentanyl. The Alaska HIDTA team includes federal, state and local police agencies in the state, including the Fairbanks and North Pole police departments.
During summer 2022, the task force seized 4,800 grams of fentanyl, which troopers said was equivalent to 2.5 million fatal doses of the drug — enough “to kill Alaska’s entire population three times over.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a December news release that 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized nationally in 2022. The DEA laboratory estimates the seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
DEA Special Agent Charlie Flockhart noted that fentanyl-related overdoses aren’t just intentional.
“Last month, there was an 18-month-old who overdosed from touching drug paraphernalia,” Flockhart said. “The baby survived.”
Flockhart added that combating fentanyl can be difficult.
“If someone overdoses but doesn’t die, there’s always the chance they’ll protect the identity of their supplier,” Flockhart said.
He stressed the importance of obtaining prescription drugs from a legitimate source such as a doctor or pharmacy. Up to six of every 10 illegitimate pills seized by federal agents in the last few years were laced with fentanyl; Flockhart said it could increase to nine of 10 in the next few years.
“Some of the drug dealers we’ve talked to say it’s like Russian roulette and helps the high,” Flockhart said. “The only problem is you’re playing Russian roulette with a 10-shot pistol and nine chambers are loaded.”
Like the activist Snodgrass, he reiterated that “the high isn’t worth it.”
“The loss to the family is such a heartbreaking part,” Flockhart said.
Awareness campaign
Spitzer said troopers, along with other state agencies, are doubling down on fentanyl awareness campaigns. Thursday’s presentation included the distribution of naloxone kits and information on fentanyl and substance abuse programs.
Troopers opened a series of anonymous tip avenues, including email, a website, texting and a mobile app — AKtips — that can allow people to submit information about any type of crime. He recommends the app as it allows an encrypted two-way communication between the tipster and troopers. The online form is dps.alaska.gov/ast/tips. For texting, text the keyword AKTIPS, followed by your crime tip to 847411.
“We are going to leverage technology as a force multiplier and make potentially everyone a helper,” Spitzer said.
Fairbanks Police Capt. Nate Werner stressed the importance of notifying law enforcement about sources.
“It’s imperative that we get notified so we can investigate as soon as possible,” Werner said. “If we find out even hours later, the evidence can be gone. It disappears quickly.”