Alaska State Trooper Capt. Eric Spitzer apologized for his tardiness to a fentanyl awareness workshop Thursday afternoon.

“I was meeting with the troopers who responded to a 19-year-old on Chena Ridge who was poisoned by fentanyl,” Spitzer said. The teenager had taken a pill that was laced with fentanyl.

