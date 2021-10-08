The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is moving forward with plans to complete a mineral lease with Felix Gold Alaska that covers thousands of forested acres in greater Fairbanks.
But 3,851 acres on and around Ester Dome will be excluded from the mineral lease after residents and neighbors complained about the project, according to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Land Office. The property was removed from the lease at the request of Felix Gold.
“Felix Gold has been working with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office and appreciates the process, the public comments we have received, and the current 20 day appeal period,” Dave Larimer, vice president of Felix Gold Alaska, said in an email Thursday to the News-Miner. “This modified request reflects Felix Gold’s decision to remove Mental Health Trust Land around (the) Ester Dome area.”
The trust land office published its mineral lease decision with modifications Tuesday. The trust land office stated that “it is in the best interest of the Alaska Mental Health Trust and its beneficiaries to complete a negotiated mineral lease of certain trust land to the Felix Gold Alaska Inc.”
Anyone who submitted timely written comments during the public notice period can request that the mineral lease decision be reconsidered within 20 calendar days of the decision notice, dated Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. There is a $500 fee to be eligible for reconsideration. The notice is signed by executive director Jusdi Doucet.
“If the executive director takes no action during the 20-day period following the request, the request is considered denied. Denial of a request for reconsideration is the final administrative decision for purposes of appeal to the superior court,” the trust land office wrote in the “Best Interest Decision Modified.”
Larimer said his company has not signed or entered into a mineral lease, pending “the established 20-day appeal period.”
Three-year mineral lease
The three-year mineral lease agreement will give Felix Gold Alaska the exclusive right to explore for minerals and “the right to mine, extract, remove and sell locatable minerals,” according to Best Interest Decision documents.
“Development activities are not proposed for the initial agreement term, however positive exploration results could lead to development under this proposed lease,” according to the documents.
The lease has an option for two three-year renewals. The property owner will collect lease payments and a production royalty based on the price of gold.
Neighbors and recreational users of the property had complained about the potential impact of mining in the area, which has grown over time as a rural residential community of single family homes and small farms. Residents have objected to the project and organized against it.
The trust land office reported that it received 558 written comments within the allotted time period and an additional 48 comments that fell outside the time period. Of the total comments received, 15 supported the lease, citing economic growth, job opportunities and potential trust revenue, according to the trust land office.
The rest opposed the mineral lease under the following broad categories: impact to public recreation, effect on home values, the public process, best use of the land, and due diligence.
The land trust office issued responses to areas of concern. While many commenters had worried about recreational trails on the forested property, the trust land office wrote: “Recreational trail use on trust lands is a convenience to the public and is generally a non-revenue generating activity. To the extent management of trust lands affords the general public such convenience, the activity is allowed.”
The office said mineral exploration that includes mapping, soil sampling and geophysics can be done without disrupting the trail system.
“If drilling is warranted, drill areas may be temporarily restricted for safety purposes,” the trust land office wrote. “If mining is ever proposed, trail use and public access will be addressed” in a separate permitting process by the Department of Natural Resources.
“The mineral lease will stipulate a requirement to reduce impacts to recreational trail users to the greatest extent practicable,” the trust land office said.
The trust land office also noted in its decision that “historically, recreational land use does not provide sustainable, consistent, long term revenue with similar yield to mineral development, or any revenue at all.”
The trust land office said that to forgo the potential revenue from mineral leasing would violate the fiduciary responsibility of the trust.
“Industry interest exists to explore this area for its minerals at this time and it may not exist at another time,” the trust land office wrote in its modified decision.
“The trust will maximize its revenue generating potential by acquiring essential data on the land’s potential mineral value, extracting any economic and feasible mineral value first, and potentially subdividing and selling parcels for residential use or some other use in the interest of trust beneficiaries, post reclamation.”
Pollution impacts of a mine
While many commenters raised concerns about water pollution, air quality and noise levels, the trust land office said that those comments were not relevant to the lease decision.
“The issuance of a mineral lease does not expressly authorize a mine and therefore concerns for impacts of mining activities are beyond the scope of this decision,” the trust land office wrote.
In its decision, the trust land office wrote that any development proposal would need to “undergo a stringent regulatory process to acquire the necessary state and federal authorizations before conducting mining activity.”
“Likewise, trust lands are not managed in the greater interest of adjacent property owners and (are) also beyond the scope of this decision,” the trust land office wrote.
The trust land office noted that it is under no obligation to perform environmental impact statements when issuing a mineral lease.
“Leasing is a preliminary step in making the resource available for exploration, after which a determination can be made as to development opportunities,” the land office wrote.
“It’s a historic mining area,” Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks had noted when the mineral lease was first under consideration. “But the area has grown since then with a lot of new homes and businesses.”