There are several options for heating your home each winter in Interior Alaska, ranging from furnaces, boilers, stoves, natural gas, and electric baseboards. Summertime is a great time to perform maintenance on heating products.
Furnaces and boilers cannot be used during a power outage because they both require electricity. Kent Severns, owner of The Woodway, emphasizes having a backup source for heat. “If you’re out of heat at 40 below, it doesn’t take long before it’s a major emergency,” he said.
Furnaces heat air and distribute air throughout a home through ducts. Furnaces can be powered by natural gas, oil, or electricity, depending on the product. Furnaces should be checked yearly by a heating professional to make sure its working properly. Air filters should be changed yearly.
Boilers use natural gas or fuel oil to produce heated water and deliver heat to a home through baseboards, radiators, or a radiant floor. According to the Cold Climate Housing Research Center (CCHRC), boilers are one of the most common heating appliances in the Interior. Boilers should also be checked yearly by a heating professional.
Electric baseboards provide heat through heated air.
For options that use oil and natural gas, the price of heating depends on the price of oil or gas. The average cost of heating fuel in March, 2022 was $5 per gallon.
Stoves heat a space directly using wood, pellets, or coal. Stoves also have the added advantage of aesthetics for people that like to watch a fire burn. Ash trays should be cleaned out frequently to prevent build up. Severns recommends checking the owners manual for specific daily, weekly, monthly, and annual maintenance recommendations.
Wood stoves burn wood. “Dry wood makes wood stoves burn more efficiently,” Severns said. He recommends investing in a moisture meter to determine that the wood is dry enough. Residents can chop their own wood or buy it by the cord. Wood stoves can be used without electricity or fuel. Chimney sweeps should be performed yearly to prevent build up of creosote and fires, according to the CCRHC.
Pellet stoves burn pellets, which are made of sawdust, wood chips, agricultural crop waste, and waste paper. Pellets are available from local hardware stores. Pellet stoves are ignited using electricity, so they cannot be used if the power goes out.
Toyo stoves work well in smaller houses, Severns said. They are quiet, efficient, and use heating fuel.