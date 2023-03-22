There are several options for heating your home each winter in Interior Alaska, ranging from furnaces, boilers, stoves, natural gas, and electric baseboards. Summertime is a great time to perform maintenance on heating products.

Furnaces and boilers cannot be used during a power outage because they both require electricity. Kent Severns, owner of The Woodway, emphasizes having a backup source for heat. “If you’re out of heat at 40 below, it doesn’t take long before it’s a major emergency,” he said.