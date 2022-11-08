The federal government announced that it is monitoring today’s election in Alaska to make sure federal voting rights laws are followed at four sites in Kusilvak, Bethel, Dillingham and Sitka.
The U.S. Department of Justice has monitored certain polling places since the 1964 Voting Rights Act was passed. Personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ offices will conduct the monitoring.
Polls open at 7 a.m. for one of the most consequential elections in years, with a new voting system, ranked choice voting and some big decisions before voters.
Alaskans are deciding who will serve as governor and who will represent them in the U.S. Senate and in Alaska’s at-large congressional district. Who serves in the Legislature and whether to hold a constitutional convention are also on the ballot.
The DOJ is monitoring polling sites in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states including Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico, California, Nevada and Utah, a Monday announcement reads.
“On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931,” the announcement reads.
Complaints related to violence, threats or voter intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local authorities and then to the DOJ.
“Federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input,” the DOJ announcement reads.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Cavanaugh was named the District Election Officer for Alaska, responsible for overseeing the handling of election day complaints, threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud.
Over 30,000 early votes have already been cast in Alaska, according to a report by the state Division of Elections.
For the gubernatorial race, Republican Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy is challenged by Democrat Les Gara; former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running as an independent; and fellow Republican Charlie Pierce.
Candidates for the U.S. House are Incumbent Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola, Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin — also a former Alaska governor — plus Libertarian Chris Bye.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is running for her fourth full term with opposition from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro. Republican Buzz Kelley also advanced from the primary election in August but suspended his campaign to support Tshibaka.
Under ranked choice voting, people will rank the candidates by preference instead of selecting one person.
If a candidate gets 50% plus one vote, they win. If not, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated and people who voted for the eliminated candidate will have their vote go to their second choice candidate. That process continues until a winner emerges.
The polls close at 8 p.m. with initial election results rolling out late Tuesday night.
The Alaska Division of Elections has stated that ranked choice voting results will be available on Nov. 23 to allow for mailed ballots to be counted.
