Alaska Pacific University, based in Anchorage, has pushed to establish partnerships and grow its licensed practical nursing program to fill gaps in Alaska’s healthcare workforce.

Now it’s set to expand further thanks to an $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which will support the diversification and expansion of the nursing profession in Alaska through the Alaska Nursing Expansion Initiative. A main goal will be hiring instructors for all levels of APU’s nursing school.