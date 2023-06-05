Alaska Pacific University, based in Anchorage, has pushed to establish partnerships and grow its licensed practical nursing program to fill gaps in Alaska’s healthcare workforce.
Now it’s set to expand further thanks to an $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which will support the diversification and expansion of the nursing profession in Alaska through the Alaska Nursing Expansion Initiative. A main goal will be hiring instructors for all levels of APU’s nursing school.
According to a news release, the grant will be paid over a five-year period and “address the workforce needs of the Tribal Health system and other rural healthcare providers.”
“We are very thankful to the Department of Labor for this grant to support the Alaska Nursing Expansion Initiative through the APU nursing programs,” said Marianne Murray, director and professor of nursing at Alaska Pacific University in a prepared statement.
APU launched its nursing department in 2020 with a two-year registered nurse associate’s program and graduated just under 40 students in a two-year period. It now operates a four-year RN bachelor’s program along with its associate’s RN and its licensed practical nursing program.
Murray said the grant will help in its efforts and partnerships with other health organizations “to significantly increase nurses in Alaska that are able to provide culturally safe care to fellow Alaskans.”
Alaska Pacific University operates the only fully accredited licensed practical nursing program in Alaska. Over the past few years, APU has built up partnerships in Bethel and Fairbanks to train LPN students on site in the community rather than have to visit Anchorage.
APU’s Fairbanks partnership involves LPNs to train at the Denali Center assisted skilled nursing facility operated by Foundation Health Partners. In Bethel, APU works with Yuut Elitnaurviat and the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation.
The program’s ultimate goal serves as a bridge for those who are interested in a health field but don’t want to enter into a two-year or four-year program to become a registered nurse. The ultimate goal would be to hopefully encourage the new LPN’s to move on to become a registered nurse, provides them with network connections to nurses in a facility they are already familiar with.
The university has plans to expand its partnership program to Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and Juneau over the next year.
“Receiving this grant is a tremendous opportunity for Alaska Pacific University to further grow our nursing programs; particularly in rural and Alaska Native communities,” said APU President Janelle Vanasse in a statement.
She added that APU’s goal of “teaching culturally safe health care is such an integral part of our nursing program’s curriculum, and we’ve seen the positive impact it’s had firsthand.”
“This funding will enable us to equip our nursing workforce with the knowledge, skills, and cultural competence necessary to provide high-quality care that’s inclusive to all Alaskans,” Vanasse said.