Red salmon

Red salmon gather at a Gulkana Hatchery fish weir that prevents them from going upstream on the east fork of the Gulkana River.

Photo by Ned Rozell

 Photo by Ned Rozell

The large $1.7 trillion omnibus bill approved by Congress last week contains a number of environmental measures that will benefit Alaska’s fisheries, including those in the Interior.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who secured some of the funding through her Congressionally Directed Spending requests, and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola both applauded the inclusion of the items in the omnibus bill. The state will receive $2 million to monitor the salmon population in the Kuskokwim and Yukon River watersheds.

