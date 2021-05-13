Operators of the trans-Alaska pipeline system said the company is in contact with federal law enforcement and other agencies about the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack to modify security systems as necessary.
“In response to this specific incident, we are engaged with government agencies, law enforcement and industry partners to understand what occurred and make any necessary adjustments,” said Michelle Egan, chief communications officer at Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.
Egan said that making adjustments based on cyber risks and best practices is central to Alyeska’s security program.
“Cybersecurity is a very dynamic area that requires regular monitoring and adjustments, and that is a core part of our program,” Egan said.
Cybersecurity is prioritized at Alyeska and continually scrutinized.
“Alyeska has a comprehensive cybersecurity system with multiple layers of protection,” Egan said. “Our team regularly consults with and receives guidance from law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.”
The FBI issued an alert for the nation’s critical infrastructure owners and operators to fortify cybersecurity systems since the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack disrupted fuel supplies along the East Coast. The FBI alert provides guidance for securing critical systems from cyber risks posed by the Colonial hack, according to the White House.
Critical infrastructure spans transportation, commerce, clean water and energy. The alert is part of the Biden administration’s “all-of-government” order to address the cyber attack by a Russian group called DarkForce against the nation’s largest pipeline for refined petroleum products. Federal response involves the Departments of Justice (including the FBI), Homeland Security, Energy, Defense and Transportation, among others.
U.S. Rep. Don Young is monitoring developments related to the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack, the congressman’s office said Wednesday.
“Alaska is an oil-producing state, which makes this is a particularly pressing issue,” said Zack Brown, communications director for Young.
Murkowski: Need to ‘harden our electrical grid’
Sen. Lisa Murkowski described the Colonial breach as “yet another brazen attack on our nation’s infrastructure.”
Murkowski introduced the PROTECT Act, which incentivizes electric utilities to make cybersecurity investments. The legislation provides grants and technical assistance to smaller utilities not regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The utilities include many rural utility providers prevalent in Alaska, Murkowski said.
Murkowski introduced the bill prior to the attack, but said this week it is needed to enhance cybersecurity of energy suppliers, regardless of size.
“This bill will help utility providers make smarter investments to harden our electrical grid and help them offset the increasing cost of cybersecurity,” Murkowski said.
“Anything we can do to help enhance cybersecurity — no matter the scale — is a step in the right direction,” she said.
Members of Congress agree on the need to invest in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.
Young continues to work with colleagues on potential legislation “to make critical infrastructure cybersecure,” as Congress debates a broader infrastructure package, said Brown, Young’s communications director.
“This is a serious threat, not only against our nation’s infrastructure, but to our economic security and way of life,” he said.
Sen. Dan Sullivan “believes it’s important that infrastructure operators across the country and in Alaska are aware of the threats posed by malicious foreign actors and are prepared to handle and defend against these attacks before they occur,” said Nate Adams, Sullivan’s press secretary.
Sullivan “understands that protection of our critical infrastructure is a shared public and private responsibility” to ensure industries know about and can take action to deter potential threats, Adams said.
The Colonial Pipeline hack is the latest in a series of cyber attacks that targeted corporations and government.
Russian hackers breached nine federal agencies, including the Departments of State, Energy, Treasury and Homeland Security, in what became known as the SolarWinds cyber attack, discovered in December 2020.
Microsoft disclosed in March 2021 that its Exchange server application for email and calendar software had been hacked, impacting hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.
A Chinese group was responsible for the initial attack, which later included criminal gangs from Russia and other nations.
