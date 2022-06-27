The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's Office are teaming up to present a talk on scams and fraud that targets older individuals. The agencies will also offer tips on how to protect yourself and your family from becoming a victim.
The event is for seniors as well as their families. It's 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at 1255 Airport Way, in the Senior Center Annex, located in Shopper's Forum next to Planet Fitness. It is free to attend.
The presentation is sponsored by Moore Street Senior Apartments and the North Star Council on Aging/Fairbanks Senior Center.