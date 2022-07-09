Unless he gets approved for social security payments or gets a job, a North Pole father faces jail time, having pled guilty on Friday to criminal non-support of his children.
Todd Butler, 43, neglected to support his children between Nov. 1, 2014 and Nov. 1, 2017. He will be sentenced to 360 days in jail, all suspended, and five years of probation under a plea agreement. The details were outlined at a change of plea hearing held at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.
“You have an obligation to support your family,” Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson said. “You must find a way to do so.”
“I agree,” Butler responded.
Recent health problems have reportedly prevented Butler from working, and he has applied for disability benefits. An initial application for supplemental security income was denied, but Butler has reportedly retained an attorney and is reapplying.
The plea agreement reduces a felony criminal nonsupport charge to a misdemeanor and requires Butler to apply for an Alaska Permanent Fund dividend annually.
“He is doing the best he can,” defense attorney Nicholas Adam Defreitas said. “He has applied for SSI. He was originally denied.”
If his second application is denied, “he understands that he is going to have to find work,” Defreitas said. “His severe health condition has made him really re-evaluate, I think, a lot of things in his life.”
“He wants to provide for his children,” Defreitas added. “I don’t think Mr. Butler is thinking he has a lot of years in front of him.”
It was unclear from the hearing how many children Butler neglected to support and how much money he owes.
Questions to the Alaska Department of Law about the case were not answered in time for this story.