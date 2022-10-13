Alaska State Troopers

A Fairbanks man is dead after falling to his death while on a hunting trip in Southeast Alaska.

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of Ryan Ruesch, who was 47. He leaves behind his wife and twin 9-year-old boys.

