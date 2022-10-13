A Fairbanks man is dead after falling to his death while on a hunting trip in Southeast Alaska.
A Fairbanks man is dead after falling to his death while on a hunting trip in Southeast Alaska.
An online fundraiser has been started for the family of Ryan Ruesch, who was 47. He leaves behind his wife and twin 9-year-old boys.
According to Alaska State Troopers, Ruesch was found at the bottom of a 300-foot cliff Tuesday after getting separated from his hunting partner. Ruesch did not make it back to camp on Monday night.
He was hunting in extremely remote terrain around Lake Diane, which is near Sitka on an island in the Alexander Archipelago of the Alaska Panhandle.
"During this time of unexpected loss and grieving, we ask that people consider helping the Ruesch family by making a financial gift to offset the sudden loss of income for this young family," reads a request for financial assistance on the website gofundme.com. "Gifts will support essential needs such as Ryan’s memorial, household expenditures and investments in Ryan and Paige’s sons' futures."
After troopers were notified that Ruesch was missing, the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help with the search due to the remoteness of the location and steep island terrain.
Ruesch was spotted by searchers in a Coast Guard helicopter based out of Sitka, where he was taken and pronounced dead after searchers recovered his body.
The fundraiser for his family — gofund.me/52e433dd — had attracted 180 donations totaling over $28,000 as of Thursday evening.
