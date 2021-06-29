A fire last November in Moose Creek that claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman was deemed accidental, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Julie Ann Juelfs died after some combustible materials were left near a heat source, according to Austin McDaniel, public information officer with the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
The fire originated in the living room. Juelfs’ identity was confirmed by the state medical examiner.
The residence on Moose Creek Avenue was fully engulfed by the time the North Star Volunteer Fire Department arrived on Nov. 9, 2020, shortly before 9 a.m.
An autopsy revealed that Juelfs died as a result of injuries sustained during the fire, according to McDaniel.