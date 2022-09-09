Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning’s technical committee pushed forward support for a draft resolution sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward supporting the agency’s expansion into a regional role.
The resolution supports an agreement between the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the state of Alaska to form a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) designed to look after 16 rural communities outside FAST Planning’s scope of operations.
“A lot of these communities don’t have an adequate voice at the table to perform those functions or assist with funding for projects in those communities,” executive director Jackson Fox said.
As a metropolitan planning organization, FAST Planning oversees both short and long-range transportation planning for the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole and their immediate surrounding areas, such as the Cushman Street Bridge rehabilitation project.
However, federal funding limits the organization’s planning efforts to the Fairbanks/North Pole urban area.
Using a $20,000 grant from the borough mayor’s office, FAST Planning drafted an implementation plan detailing how FAST would transform into a combined regional/metropolitan agency.
Fox said RTPOs are common in the Lower 48 states, but nonexistent in Alaska. FAST Planning is only one of two MPOs, the other serving the Anchorage area.
In a Sept. 2 email, borough transportation planner Don Galligan asked for more detail at specific stages and would like to see a bit more borough representation on the Rural Policy Committee, “the makeup of which is included in our comments within the document.”
The draft implementation plan currently recommends three borough representatives on a rural committee.
The borough provided feedback on the plan, Fox said, with recommendations to expand the role to the entire borough boundary line. Fox said Lower 48 regional agencies have expanded their own boundaries to encompass an entire county.
“It is still a draft plan subject to change, but what we see as the initial steps are discussions with the state on this type of arrangement,” Fox said.
According to the draft plan, while the state and federal governments encourage creation of a regional agency, neither have funding arrangements for it.
Similar agencies in the Lower 48 often incorporate state and local contributions or resources for projects.
“Funding commitments by both the State DOT and FNSB will be key to the success of the RTPO,” the document states. It adds that “the primary risk with establishing an RTPO is consistent and sustained funding.”
The state can allocate some of its federal funding from flexible sources, or could start small with a pilot project covering three rural areas.
Fox said the borough mayor is looking to bring a funding proposal to the assembly to provide the necessary match.”
When it comes to local road projects, however, “it will be the responsibility of that road service area to provide a match for the funding request.”
Fox added funding, like the rest of the plan, can be flushed out the closer the concept comes to fruition.
Expanded structure, near-future
An expanded role means more planners for transit and rural planning, along with the creation of a new rural policy committee. FAST currently has three staff members: Fox, a transportation planner and an administrative assistant/accountant.
Rural policy committee members would include representatives from local, state and federal governments, a road service area, transit, tribal and private organizations.
Fox told the technical committee the ideal timeline would start in 2023, including a cooperative agreement with the Alaska Department of Transportation, creation of policies, committee and the start of a long-range plan. The process would unfold over two years, including a year of analysis and public review.
The Copper Valley Development Association is also considering a similar plan. The Alaska Department of Transportation announced in August a pilot program with Copper Valley to create a RTPO.
The resolution, once wholly approved, would allow Fox to start negotiations with DOT on a similar cooperative agreement, subject to final approval from FAST Planning’s policy board.
The resolution goes to the FAST Planning’s policy board for approval.