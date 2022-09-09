Painted

Artist Bev Byington talks with FAST Planning Director Jackson Fox while Byington paints a dumpster at the Farmers Loop East Transfer Site on Saturday. FBX ParticiPAiNTS, which helped sponsor the downtown street art projects at Lacey Street and Fifth Avenue, partnered with FBX Talks Trash to use leftover paint to spruce up the Farmers Loop East Transfer Site.

Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning’s technical committee pushed forward support for a draft resolution sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward supporting the agency’s expansion into a regional role.

The resolution supports an agreement between the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the state of Alaska to form a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) designed to look after 16 rural communities outside FAST Planning’s scope of operations.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.