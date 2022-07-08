The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021 meant more federal funding coming to Alaska, and with it, the potential for more projects.
Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning, responsible for both short-term and long-term transportation planning in the Fairbanks/North Pole urbanized area, has been keeping track of how it could take advantage of the extra funding.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, provided a brief update on some tools at a Wednesday technical advisory committee meeting.
One source of funding includes the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Formula Program, dedicated funding provided directly to states to replace bridges classified as in poor condition and to rehabilitate bridges in fair condition.
Fox said Wednesday that, while its unlikely the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will call for project nominations soon, the program has additional funding perks.
“There are discretionary grants that are open and available to apply for right now,” Fox said. Grant applications are submitted directly to the U.S. Department of Transportation, and proposed projects can include planning grants, major or regular bridge projects, each with their own level of financial classification.
FAST Planning can’t apply directly at the moment because the grant size is for metropolitan planning organizations with a population of 250,000 or higher. But Fox said the state DOT is working with the Alaska Municipal League to identify rural bridge project bundles across the state.
Fox said he recently submitted bridge projects to the state for consideration, including the Aurora Drive and Minnie Street bridges, both of which run over Noyes Slough. North Pole area bridges include those at Airway Drive, Spruce Branch Drive and Old Heart Road.
“DOT had the information previously, but I sent it down to reiterate the priorities for our area,” Fox said. “Some of those bridges might not meet the eligibility requirements because, technically, they are not structurally deficient.”
Fox said he’s also open to ideas for projects under another grant program, Reconnecting Communities, which aids communities who “were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure.”
He also recommended folding developing projects into future transportation development plans.
Grant projects would need to mitigate or change barriers to access caused by a highway, he said.
Committee member Sara Schacher, Alaska DOT Northern Region’s preconstruction engineer, supported the idea of incorporating project ideas into the planning process.
“That may tie overall into the planning of the Fairbanks corridor and the North Pole area,” Schacher said. “You have the potential to box yourself in to solutions if there’s not a bigger vision in mind with what you’re working toward, like where future interchanges are.”
North Pole City Services Director Danny Wallace asked whether grant projects could apply to better railroad crossing intersections in the local communities.
Fox said those types of projects could be candidates, but again, they require more planning and could be eligible for a grant project to determine an exact cost.