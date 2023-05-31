Bankstown Bike and Ski

Courtesy Dorian Granger

Bankstown Bike and Ski.

 Courtesy Dorian Granger

FAST Planning recently launched the Bike Friendly FBX initiative with local businesses to foster a bike-friendly community.

FAST Planning Transportation Planner Olivia Lunsford said that the initiative highlights what amenities are available in the community for cyclists and encourages other businesses to accommodate and incentivize cyclists.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.