FAST Planning recently launched the Bike Friendly FBX initiative with local businesses to foster a bike-friendly community.
FAST Planning Transportation Planner Olivia Lunsford said that the initiative highlights what amenities are available in the community for cyclists and encourages other businesses to accommodate and incentivize cyclists.
FAST Planning encourages local businesses to complete a survey, which asks how they incentivize customers and employees to bike and if they would be open to hosting repair kits, permanent repair stations or bike racks. The survey is due in mid-June.
FAST Planning collaborated with Bankstown Bike & Ski to distribute bicycle repair kits to selected participating businesses. The BTBS Approved Parktool Advanced Mechanic Kits are valued at around $300 and include equipment to assist cyclists with minor repairs and adjustments.
“It has everything you could need in a pinch,” Bankstown Bike and Ski owner Dorian Granger said. Every participating business will also have bike pumps.
Granger and Lunsford agreed that bikes are here to stay as transportation. Lunsford said she hopes that the initiative encourages more Fairbanks residents to bike.
Granger said, “Fairbanks has a large and growing community of cyclists and having supportive infrastructure in Fairbanks is an important step in keeping our town connected.”
Granger said he hopes to create a good, fun, and inclusive bike community.
Local businesses can pay $75 to have their logo displayed on the official Bikeways Map. The map highlights how businesses are bike friendly, Lunsford said. She explained that a bike friendly community is a community that is aware of bikes, either in the roadway or on the sidewalk. Participating businesses will receive a decal medallion for their storefront.
Granger said that, “a bike friendly business is one that encourages, promotes, and supports cycling as a form of recreation and transportation through actions such as offering buying incentives to customers on bikes, and offering secure, visible parking racks for their customers’ bikes.”
Learn more about the Bike Friendly FBX Initiative and FAST Planning at fastplanning.us.
