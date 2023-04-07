A pilot bike lane signing and striping project left the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning bicycle and pedestrian committee with recommendations and designs for a section of downtown.
Corey DiRutigliano, a FAST Planning transportation planner, said the design was sent to the city of Fairbanks for review and feedback.
“These recommendations are only on city streets,” DiRutigliano said during a Tuesday FAST Planning technical committee meeting. “The group was tasked with studying what kind of designs are out there and the proposed network that came from our non-motorized plan a few years back.”
The pilot project was launched to identify safe and intuitive routes, build a reliable system, and create a safe transit system for all bicycle and pedestrian users. He noted the city didn’t “want to go full tilt” into a large network and settled with the pilot project.
The committee examined different streets, including Illinois and Barnette streets, First Avenue, 10th Avenue, Lacey and Stacia streets, 17th Avenue and part of Cowles Street.
“They were looked at for road volume that exists within those right-of-ways,” DiRutigliano said.
The report makes specific recommendations on types of paths, such as shared-road lanes for bicyclists (called sharrows because of an air indicator) and one-lane and two-lane semi-separated bike lanes on the side of the road.
The road markings will be temporary during the pilot project and will be installed next summer. During the pilot project, residents will be surveyed over the course of the year for feedback.
DiRutigliano said the cutoff point for a shared road was 1,000 cars per day.
Barnette Street from the Barnette Street bridge to Airport Way, DiRutigliano said, was recommended as a good use for a two-way shared lane.
“You’ve got both directions of travel confined to one side,” DiRutigliano said. “There are a lot of safety advantages to this sort of arrangement and it also buffers pedestrians traffic on the sidewalk.”
Recommendations for 10th Avenue from the Steese Expressway to Second Avenue would merit a combination of one-way bike lanes on either side of the road and sharrows in parts too narrow to accommodate both parking and separated lanes.
The pilot project would consider different types of barriers between bike lanes and normal road designed to be removable to take into account snow clearing.
The city provided guidelines for its public works fleet when considering barriers, such as street sweepers and sidewalk snow clearers.
“The hope is that all these corridors are viable test corridors for the first year to test this project,” DiRutigliano said.
Committee member Kellen Spillman, the Fairbanks North Star Borough community planning director, had concerns about a condensed two-way bike lane on a one-way road such as Barnette.
DiRutigliano said the hope, if the city decides, is to mark the lanes with visible markings, lighting or signage to indicate pedestrian movement. He added there would be cases where pedestrians and cyclists will have to use pedestrian crossing signals, such as at Fifth, Seventh and 10th avenues.
DiRutigliano said the committee weighed options including separate directions or limiting Barnette bicycle traffic to southbound travel but concluded “it was not desirable.”
Now the city will examine the plan and consider what streets and recommendations are viable.
“This is a city project, so it will be the city’s decision to decide what to move forward with,” said FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox. “The bike and pedestrian committee did a lot of work over the past few months to give them basically a starting point.”
FAST Planning funded the design study, $100,000, and budgeted the installation of traffic markings at $500,000 from mostly federal sources.
