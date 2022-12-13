The public comment period for the Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation (FAST) Planning’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) closes Dec. 20, with the group still seeking comments for funding priorities on proposed projects.
The TIP serves as a roadmap outlining priorities and projects FAST Planning would fund for upcoming years and covers projects from 2023 to 2024.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said at Wednesday's technical committee meeting that his staff pushed requests for comments on several platforms. In addition, FAST Planning set up an interactive map to allow people to answer some questions.
“We’ve received at least some comments on projects,” Fox said.
FAST Planning covers the urban area around Fairbanks and North Pole and is allocated $12 million a year from the federal government to fund projects.
Some of the proposed projects include the 5th Avenue Reconstruction project from Barnette to Noble Street, which is programmed to start next summer at a current estimated cost of $3.7 million and the proposed Yankovich/Miller Hill Road reconstruction and bike path improvement project slated for 2024.
FAST Planning’s annual improvement projects — regular major maintenance on roads, sidewalks and pathways — next summer will include improvements in Aztec Subdivision, the 2nd Ave Dog Park and to the College Road pedestrian crossing at the Farmer’s Market. The original scope calls for $2.3 million, but Fox said FAST Planning will need to reduce the scope since it can only budget $1.85 million.
Due to limited funding, FAST Planning can decide to shift money within the TIP depending on cost changes or priorities, including “borrowing” from future year projects. The decision pushes other projects back a year unless outside funding can supplement the remaining balance; Fox cautioned that only so much can be appropriated from future years.
Other projects include the Pioneer Park North parking lot and boat launch improvement project, slated for 2026, and the $12 million Minnie Street Upgrade program, currently proposed for 2027.
Some changes have been made to the draft TIP document since it was released for public comment, including moving the Pioneer Park project back a year.
“When we received the estimate from the [Alaska Department of Transportation], the construction price doubled by $1.5 million to $3 million,” Fox said. Funding for 2025, he said, already has projects lined up.
Minnie Street itself was pushed to 2027 due to delayed design work, an increase in funding to the 5th Avenue project and to secure right-of-way permissions.
Non-construction related projects include road corridor studies for Geist/Chena Pump Road and Peger Road/Airport Way intersection at $300,000 each and Lacey Street reconstruction planning for $150,000.
Some committee recommendations
DOT Northern Region engineer Sarah Schacher, a technical committee member, suggested splitting the Geist/Chena Pump Road and Peger Road/Airport Way studies into different years to provide more funding and better focus.
DOT may be able to provide additional funding for the study, but she couldn't confirm the amount.
The Peger Road/Airport Way study, she said, would be DOT's first priority and would involve a lot of preliminary engineering studies "because any concept needs to be developed in enough detail because we're working in a constrained area."
Fox offered a few examples of comments already given through Dec. 2, including the boat ramp and parking lot project at Pioneer Park and the Yankovich/Miller Hill Road reconstruction project.
One mark against improving the Yankovich/Miller Hill Road project was that it didn’t do enough to support other existing bike trails. The project proposes massive improvements to both roads, on top of fully completing the separated multi-use path, but the commenter said the project fails to “provide a much needed separated path on the east end of the current path to Farmer’s Loop” and could exacerbate the Skarland/Ballaine Road path’s issue of being buried during any snow removal process.
A recommended alternative was completing a separated path around the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
One resident called the Pioneer Park project “much needed” but asked if it will include street lights since that “section along Peger Road is dark and needs lighting.”
Any final recommendations will be included in a final draft when it’s brought to the FAST Planning technical committee and the policy board, which makes a final adoption in January.