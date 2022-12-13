Pioneer Park

News-Miner photo

Among the nonmotorized projects considered by FAST Planning are improvements to the north parking lot and boat launch at Pioneer Park.

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The public comment period for the Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation (FAST) Planning’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) closes Dec. 20, with the group still seeking comments for funding priorities on proposed projects.

The TIP serves as a roadmap outlining priorities and projects FAST Planning would fund for upcoming years and covers projects from 2023 to 2024.

