A Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning call for project nominations resulted in 28 submissions from local governments and organizations.
FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox updated his technical committee Wednesday about the amount.
FAST Planning solicited project nominations due to available Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) and Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) funding. Projects must be transportation-related, show they reduce fine particulate matter (PM2.5) or carbon dioxide emissions and be within the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s PM2.5 nonattainment area. FAST Planning receives $2.14 million annually through Fiscal Year 2026 in CMAQ funding and $944,267 in Carbon Reduction funding. Both federal funding sources are earmarked for air quality improvement projects.
The Alaska Department of Transportation, which manages federal highway funding earmarked for the state, allocated the additional money for projects in nonattainment areas. Fox said the state committed to funding the match required for projects seeking CMAQ funding. Projects seeking the carbon reduction funding will require a 9% match.
Fox said the nominations were forwarded to FAST Planning’s consultant, Trinity Consultants, to provide a benefits analysis.
Fox said technical committee members are responsible for scoring the project nominations, which will be weighed and ultimately forwarded to FAST Planning’s policy board for final consideration.
Scoring criteria includes everything from impact on air quality improvement to community support and whether projects include matching funds from submitting agencies.
“Once scoring is completed, we begin development of a funding plan based on the highest to lowest priority,” Fox said. “I do expect with 28 projects it will result in a 10-year backlog worth of programs.”
Project nominations are available on FAST Planning’s website, fastplanning.us/cmaqapps.
The city of Fairbanks and Fairbanks North Star Borough MACS Transit requested snow removal equipment for sidewalks and bus stops in order to ensure safe pedestrian access. Both the city and borough nominations cite the 2021-2022 winter storms as justification for the request. The December 2021 storms dumped at record amount of snow, quickly followed by freezing rain on Fairbanks and North Pole. As a consequence, residents were unable to safely use sidewalks or access bus stops and shelters. The borough’s request would amount to $280,000 while the city’s request totals $252,000.
Increased interest in electric vehicles
Several project nominations deal with electric vehicle charging infrastructure or pilot programs.
Five project nominations request electric vehicle charging stations and block heater outlet posts. The nominations come from city of North Pole, city of Fairbanks, the borough, University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
Fox told the News-Miner that the combined requests total a proposed 21 charging stations, and they would each serve two vehicles.
“Most of these stations are at government buildings and I think some of those organizations realize that some of their employees have these needs,” Fox said. Others, such as a request for the Morris Thompson Center and Fairbanks’s downtown parking garage, are geared toward public general use.
The borough nominated a $550,000 project for an electric vehicle pilot project. The estimated amount would be used to purchase up to four electric or hybrid SUVs. The pilot would also build charging stations at borough facilities, including the Noel Wien Library and Carlson Center.
“The public’s growing interest in EVs in the far North indicates that a test of concept for utility and practicality is needed,” the borough’s application states. “The FNSB is well suited to apply a pilot program to see if a large organization in Interior Alaska can utilize EV technology successfully.”
According to the application, the SUVs would be used by borough staff and would test “the viability of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in daily tasks in the Community,” providing “a testbed for potential adoption of new vehicle technologies by private and public entities in Interior Alaska.”
The pilot project request is backed by a resolution the Borough Assembly adopted in October to consider purchase of electric vehicles for its future fleet needs.
FAST Planning submitted its own nomination to develop a local electric vehicle infrastructure plan for Fairbanks and North Pole.
“The vision is to create a network of charging stations throughout the community considering the needs of the general public, opportunities for public-private partnerships, and potential fleet conversions for local government entities,” FAST Planning’s project proposal states. It adds it would supplement Alaska’s federally-funded EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan and advance the borough’s readiness for electric vehicles.
The plan would cost $100,000 to develop and earned the endorsement of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Explore Fairbanks.
UAF submitted project nominations to develop a compressed natural gas fueling center and help purchase up to five shuttle buses over a period of time to replace its current diesel bus fleet. The estimated bus replacement project would cost $1 million, or $200,000 per bus, while a build out of CNG fueling infrastructure would cost $800,000.
The UAF nominations note the current bus fleet “contributes to the significant amount of PM2.5, CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions affecting UAF and the surrounding community.”
FAST Planning fully funded a similar project for the borough. The borough plans to construct a $5.14 million fueling center. After the project nears completion, the borough will replace its aging MACS Transit bus fleet with CNG versions over several years.
Other nominations request funding for traffic-related projects, including roundabouts for West Valley High School and the Sheep Creek/Tanana Loop intersection near UAF, road access improvements at the Chena Lakes and Tanana Lakes recreation areas, bus shelters for North Pole and sidewalk replacements for Gaffney Road.