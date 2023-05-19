Raven

A pair of ravens perch on a street light off of the Old Steese Highway Wednesday afternoon, October 31, 2018.

 Eric Engman

A list of project nominations for funding linked to federal funds was discussed by the Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board Wednesday.

FAST Planning requests project nominations for potential projects it can fund with money from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) and Carbon Reduction programs. Both programs are designed to improve air quality and promote alternative forms of transportation.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.