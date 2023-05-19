A list of project nominations for funding linked to federal funds was discussed by the Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation (FAST) Planning policy board Wednesday.
FAST Planning requests project nominations for potential projects it can fund with money from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) and Carbon Reduction programs. Both programs are designed to improve air quality and promote alternative forms of transportation.
The policy board approved a funding strategy in April for 23 projects worth $23.8 million, said Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director.
Many projects will be funded at an unknown time, while others are being considered for funding this year or in the next few years.
Fox said he will have a better idea of scheduling to present to FAST Planning’s technical committee and the policy board in June, but he estimated it would take seven years to fund the entire list.
“A lot of projects start this year, but you’ll see over time how they get built out in priority order,” Fox said.
The technical committee could recommend changes or amendments for future projects, he added. Those would be pushed on to the policy board, which has final say.
FAST Planning serves as the metropolitan planning organization for Fairbanks and North Pole. It plans out and funds transportation improvement projects with federal money, such as bridge projects, bicycle and pedestrian paths and road improvements.
Some projects slated for this year include evaluating and purchasing software improvements for the borough-operated MACS Transit system for an estimated $500,000 over five years.
The software includes apps for trip planning, route tracking, ticket purchasing and booking on-demand public transport rides. A second item on the list includes subsidized bus fare funding for senior citizens, school-aged children under 19 years old and University of Alaska Fairbanks staff and students. The subsidized fare would cost $1 million over five years.
Another project is a $350,000 project to convert bollard lights near the Morris Thompson Visitors Center to LED lighting, along with bike storage lockers, transit stop enhancements and pedestrian signal installation and replacement of a broken electronic welcome and message sign.
FAST Planning intends to bundle Morris Thompson project with two others, including enhancements to the city of Fairbanks downtown parking garage and way-finding signage for Airport Way.
FAST Planning will spend $100,000 on an electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan to facilitate the charging station roll-out in the next few years. The electric vehicle charging stations will be bundled together to reduce costs.
Fox said FAST Planning intends to move forward with one of the lower-scored projects, replacing the city of North Pole’s “candy cane” streetlights with LED alternatives this summer. The $100,000 project scored as 23rd on the list and falls under the first phase of the North Pole Streetlight Standardization Plan.
“Even though it’s the lowest-scoring project on the list, it’s cheap, it’s eligible and we’re going to try and move forward with it,” Fox said.
Fairbanks City Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, a policy board member, noted when Fairbanks converted its street lights to LED, the associated electrical costs dropped by 50%.
Fairbanks Mayor Pruhs questioned subsidizing MACS Transit fare when compared against its low revenue projections.
“When you’re giving $200,000 a year when you’re only making $167,000 a year, it’s a big problem there,” Pruhs said.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who chairs FAST Planning’s policy board, said MACS used to generate $300,000 a year before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There’s certainly been an impact on ridership over the past few years to the transit system,” Ward said.
The pandemic forced a paradigm shift, including brief service stops, requirements for social distancing and a complete subsidization of fare provided by federal pandemic relief funds.
Fox said one project, construction of a $4.25 million signal interconnect system for six intersections, could be built by Alaska DOT with its own CMAQ funding.
“So far, I’ve gotten a lot of head nods about that, so there’s no resistance to that yet,” Fox said. “Rather than using our funding, they would use some of theirs to take care of this project.”
A $650,000 replacement of a manual rail switch at the University Avenue rail crossing with an automated system could be done under a utility agreement with the Alaska Railroad Corporation and Alaska DOT.
“It should save everyone some time and struggle,” Fox said.
Some projects will be considered “illustrative” or placed lower on the list until more data becomes available. The West Valley High School roundabout project, budgeted at $3.5 million, at Sandvik Street and Gradelle Avenue, for example, would be delayed until DOT completed a traffic circulation study for West Valley and Hutchison high schools.