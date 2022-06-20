An Athabascan-style mosaic tile will decorate the center of a renovated Graehl Park on Front Street, following a commitment of $30,000 by the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The selected artwork will be done by Denise Newman, a special education teacher for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Newman is a Koyukon Athabascan and Inupiaq Eskimo originally from Tanana.
FAST Planning’s policy board approved the contribution at its Wednesday meeting as part of an overall goal to provide community enhancement near the Wendell Street Bridge.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said Denakkanaaga, Inc. took on the task to solicit designs, including across the 42 Interior Native villages.
The call-out for artwork received 10 submissions from seven villages, Fox told the policy board.
Representatives from the villages and Denakkanaaga’s board of directors voted on the designs during Denakkanaaga’s June 7-8 conference.
Newman, in her artist statement, indicated family served as the inspiration. She created the design for her daughter to wear as a World Eskimo Indian Olympics queen contestant.
“The floral patterns are ones that have been handed down to me from my late grandmother, Clara Swenson of Tanana,” Newman wrote. “This piece was made on traditionally tanned moose hide.”
Newman’s design will be incorporated as an eight-foot decorative tile in the center of the park.
The borough selected Graehl Park for improvements under its Small Park Replacement Program. The project will improve accessibility, replace playground equipment and provide upgrades including multi-use paths, picnic area, parking lot and landscaping.
Five similar Athabascan-style mosaics decorate the sidewalks at the Morris Thompson Cultural Visitor’s Center, which were installed in 2012. The Morris Thompson designs are glass set into concrete.
“They’re still in very good condition,” Fox said. “So utilizing the same methods at Graehl Park would be successful.”
The borough budgeted $300,000 for the project, and received an additional $300,000 grant from the Rasmuson Foundation in December, for a total of $600,000.
Lanien Livingston, public information officer, told the News-Miner the borough delayed sending the project to bid in order to incorporate the mosaic into bid documents.
Kimberly Diamond, FNSB parks and recreation department’s parks project coordinator said “the plan is to put the project out for bid around July-August with work in the park starting next summer.”
Fox, at Wednesday’s board meeting, said Denakkanaaga shared the designs for the second, third and fourth place selections as well.
“If this project is successful at Graehl Park, then potentially we can incorporate more tile mosaics in either future transportation or park improvement projects in our community,” Fox said.