The Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation (FAST) Planning Technical Committee recommended putting a $150,000 electric vehicle charging station analysis during its meeting Wednesday.

Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said the goal will be to hire a consultant with electrical vehicle expertise to “do a local area plan for Fairbanks and North Pole on getting our community infrastructure ready with charging stations.”

