The Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation (FAST) Planning Technical Committee recommended putting a $150,000 electric vehicle charging station analysis during its meeting Wednesday.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said the goal will be to hire a consultant with electrical vehicle expertise to “do a local area plan for Fairbanks and North Pole on getting our community infrastructure ready with charging stations.”
The scope of services, he said, are very brief and will include public engagement, reviewing the existing conditions of the Fairbanks and North Pole infrastructure and a needs analysis. The planning efforts, he said, would take about a year to complete.
“The thing is we don’t know what our needs are with regard to siting electric vehicle charging stations, as well as our market analysis, how many electric vehicles we have in the community and how many we expect on the road at the end of this year and moving into the future,” Fox said.
At the moment, there is only one publicly accessible charging station in Fairbanks, located at the Golden Valley Electric Association’s parking lot on Illinois Street. Fox noted that use of electric vehicles in the Lower 48 has been rapidly increasing but has been slow to take hold in Alaska due to cold weather conditions and the impact it has on such vehicles’ batteries.
Fox said the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles reported Fairbanks and North Pole have 30 fully electric vehicles registered “and a lot more hybrid vehicles.”
FAST Planning estimates there could as many as 100 by the end of 2023 and anywhere between 1,000 and 4,000 by 2030.
“We know there is a demand for electric vehicles at local dealerships but some dealerships are discouraging from purchasing electric vehicles at this time because they cannot perform the maintenance work on those types of vehicles,” Fox said. “There are definitely some growing pains we need to get through locally.”
As part of the planning effort, Fox said a steering committee of local stakeholders will help a hired consultant with analyzing market conditions. Fox said FAST Planning will invite representatives from Fairbanks North Star Borough, City of Fairbanks, City of North Pole, Alaska Department of Transportation, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, Explore Fairbanks, Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Golden Valley Electric Association, Alaska Energy Authority, Alaska Electric Vehicle Association, ReCharge Alaska, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base and local dealerships to participate.
He noted that installing electric vehicle charging stations require specific certifications, which would need to be set up by the IBEW Local 1547 union hall. Steering committee meetings would occur every other month once it’s set up.
“There’s a lot of information here that we don’t know about that if we brought a consultant on board they could assist us with planning out our initial network,” Fox said.
Fox noted the purpose of the plan will also ensure the community is prepared for when Alaska Energy Authority and DOT start building out the state’s alternative fuel corridor, or a series charging stations from Anchorage to Fairbanks along the Glen Highway and Parks Highway.
“We are the northern end of the alternative corridors, so there will be a build-out of electric vehicles stations between Anchorage and Fairbanks,” Fox said. “We will expect visitors from Anchorage and Outside to come into town and have electric vehicle charging stations.”
The alternative fuel corridor currently in development is funded by federal funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. Alaska will receive about $52 million through Fiscal Year 2026 to build out the corridor and install 13 sites between Anchorage and Fairbanks, including stations in Denali State Park, Cantwell, Healy, Nenana and Ester.
AEA previously awarded $1 million from the state’s Volkswagen (VW) Environmental Mitigation Trust to develop nine EV fast-charging stations from the Kenai Peninsula to Healy, which are currently under various stages of planning or construction.
Applications will need to be scored and evaluated to provide funding for the proposed site locations, according to the Alaska Energy Authority.
As of June 15, there was no clear timeline on when construction would start once charging station sites were selected and funding cleared.
Fox noted that FAST Planning’s analysis could also explore possibilities for private-public partnerships to examine other sites in the Fairbanks and North Pole urban areas that would host the charging stations, such as hotels, multi-family apartment complexes or shopping and retail centers.
“The interesting thing for me in the needs analysis is the siting, where should they be located and where people would be attracted to use them,” Fox said.
Other goals include identifying which charging station manufacturers can build the infrastructure that operates at below 40-degree temperatures, impacts to the local power grid and any needs for building code updates.
“From what we know there’s only one manufacturer that can meet those certifications, but over time others may be able to produce that type of equipment,” Fox said.
Public engagement, Fox said, would include a public meeting, along with an online survey and interactive map with public comment features.
The FAST Planning policy board must approve sending the analysis out to bid. The policy board already authorized spending for the project at its June meeting. Funding comes from a federal congestion mitigation source.