The FAST Planning technical committee recommended putting $30,000 in funding toward the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Graehl Park improvements. Funds will be applied to an eight-foot beadwork style mosaic tile.
Graehl Park sits on Front Street, on the Chena River’s north bank.
The $30,000 comes from undesignated funds in FAST Planning’s bank account. The funds are provisionally designated for grant-related projects or non-reimbursable projects.
Graehl Park improvements are budgeted under the borough’s “Park a Year” program. Overall, the borough will spend $600,000 on new playground equipment, picnic area, multi-use trails, parking lot and landscaping. The borough initially put aside $300,000 but found the costs had skyrocketed.
“The borough realized that amount of money ($300,000) doesn’t stretch very far when you’re talking about playground equipment replacement,” Fox said.
Fox said the borough applied for a grant through the Rasmuson Foundation for additional funds and asked FAST Planning to partner with it. The borough received the grant but will be holding off until it can secure more funds.
“The vision for the tile mosaic was to follow the ones over at the Morrison Thompson Center,” Fox said.
The Morris Thompson Center mosaic patterns were installed a decade ago “and are still holding up over the years,” Fox said.
FAST Planning consulted with local Native organizations. Denakkanagga took on the project and put out a public service message asking residents to submit examples of Alaskan nature-themed Athabascan beadwork. Delegates from the Denakkanagga’s Elders and Youth Conference will vote on a winning design from 10 submissions coming from seven different villages this month.
The installation cost would cost around $90,000, Fox said.
“It’s a bit high of an estimate for this type of work,” Fox said. “But if Mayor (Bryce) Ward can get additional contributions out of FAST Planning, he would be asking less additional funding from the assembly.”
Committee member Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community planning director, said the plan is similar to a state project to improve communities.
“In general it does a very good job of making communities a little more livable and makes parks fit a little bit better into the community,” Spillman said. He added it also signals support of the Alaska Native culture by incorporating the Athabascan style beadwork.
Fairbanks City Engineer Robert Pristash said it would provide an opportunity to remove any vandalism or improve protections against it. He cited recent vandalism, including spay paint, at Golden Heart Plaza and on the William Ransom Wood Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.
“I can see this [mosaic tile] as possible target, so if when they are designing it, maybe they can find a way to protect it,” Pristash said.
FAST Planning’s investment will require final approval by its policy board.