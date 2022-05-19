Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning wants to explore whether it can fulfill its role on a regional scale to serve 16 outlying communities outside the Fairbanks and North Pole urban areas.
But it will need to conduct a feasibility study first, according to Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director. The metropolitan transportation planning agency requested $20,000 from the Fairbanks North Star Borough to fund the study, an amount which will come from Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s budget.
FAST Planning serves as the transportation planning agency for the urban areas. It’s responsible for developing long-range plans in the urban area, from major street improvement, sidewalk and bicycle projects to new street lighting, and securing funding through federal sources. The Wendell Street Bridge and current Cushman Street bridge projects are both FAST Planning projects, paid for with federal funding.
The plans that FAST Planning staff and committees create identify priorities and projects, and then budget to address. Some projects are prepared years in advance and money allocated over the years.
However, communities such as Ester, Two Rivers, Salcha, Badger and Goldstream are outside its boundaries. Even areas closer to the urban area, such as Farmers Loop, are outside its scope and are reliant on Alaska Department of Transportation.
Fox said if FAST Planning’s policy board accepts an eventual plan, the agency would become a regional transportation planning organization.
‘A seat at the table’
The benefits, he added, would give rural communities a vehicle “to facilitate conversation and champion their transportation goals, objectives, and regionally unique priorities.”
FAST Planning can’t use its own funding for the project because federal guidelines stipulate it can’t be used for anything outside its boundaries.
“I frequently get calls from these communities looking for some transportation planning assistance as well as sharing their project ideas with the idea to nominate them to FAST Planning for funding,” Fox said. “I have to steer them in the direction of the DOT planning office.”
States in the Lower 48 have similar agencies that oversee rural development projects, but not Alaska. FAST Planning is only one of two metropolitan planning organizations and determined by population size of 50,000 or greater; the other is in Anchorage. A request to launch an agency in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is still being decided at the federal level.
As a regional planning agency, FAST Planning might be able to integrate rural and urban area projects and planning processes.
“It organizes these rural organizations to give them a seat at the table with the state DOT, create long-range and short-range plans to identify and prioritize projects for nomination to state and federal grant programs,” Fox said. “This model is heavily supported by DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson.”
Ward, who chairs FAST Planning’s policy board, said FAST Planning’s efforts already benefit Fairbanks and North Pole.
“This provides a phenomenal opportunity for communities to be engaged in transportation planning in their area,” Ward said. “With the skill set we have with FAST planning staff and the connections they have with [DOT] Northern Region, it would provide a critical opportunity to do long-range planning.”
Funding an issue
Ward said there are a few key components for FAST Planning to consider, namely funding.
“MPO dollars cannot be spent in the regional area,” Ward said. “We would have to have a separate funding source and I anticipate that would be made up from the state of Alaska and the borough.”
He added “it would not be a cost to the cities of Fairbanks or North Pole.”
Any RTPO, whether FAST Planning or a new entity, would need to submit its funding requests to the state or borough assembly to apply for federal grants. Projects would need to be nominated to state DOT programs or apply for federal grants.
A new policy board and committees would also likely be needed to be established to include state and local representatives.
Additionally, according to a memo by Fox, the state would need to create regulations to govern a regional transportation planning organization.
But Ward said the effort would be worth it and benefit the borough in the long run.