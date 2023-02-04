Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation Planning (or FAST Planning) released the first draft of a response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed partial disapproval of the state’s plan to improve air quality in the Fairbanks/North Pole area.
The federal agency released its recommendations on the state of Alaska’s Serious State Implementation Plan (SIP) in January for public comment, which closes March 13.
The SIP is the state’s recommendation for mitigating and reducing winter-time fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions in the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s non-attainement area, which includes Fairbanks and North Pole.
FAST Planning’s draft response, written by Executive Director Jackson Fox, calls out the EPA for unfairly targeting transportation funding.
“Transportation is clearly not the problem, nor will withholding Federal highway funding contribute in any way to solving the problem,” the response states. “The EPA is nevertheless threatening use of these sanctions for the Fairbanks PM2.5 non-attainment area using a 53-year old law that lacks relevancy to the problem and punishes the Alaska DOT&PF and FAST Planning, which has no control over other emission sources (i.e. wood smoke) that are actually causing the problem.
Failure to comply would result in sanctions, including affects on federal highway funding.
Sanctions would follow about 18 months after the EPA makes its final decisions, including offsets for any emissions. Uncorrected actions after 24 months would result in federal highway project funding for some projects across the state.
FAST Planning receives about $12 million annually, which goes into its Transportation Improvement Program, a four-year list of projects. The agency can still spend the money but couldn’t make amendments to it.
Frozen funds that FAST can’t use would be diverted to projects in other parts of the state.
“It would be just our community that loses the funding,” Fox said at a FAST Planning technical committee meeting. “I hope we don’t get there but those types of decisions will be made at a later date.”
According to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, about 89% of the PM2.5 pollution comes from wood smoke. A FAST Planning draft air quality conforming report highlights vehicle emissions only contribute 6.8% of the non-attainment area’s PM2.5 levels.
“It would hamper our ability to start any new projects or move projects around,” Fox said. “It’s a little bit of a scary thought because as we’ve seen over time, when a project slips or gets a new estimate, it needs a lot more money.”
The response also highlights efforts FAST Planning has supported over the years to reduce vehicle emissions, including several campaigns, new bus stops, and the borough’s plans to convert its public transit bus fleet from diesel to compressed natural gas.
Fox said the letter requests that the EPA issue a “protective order so we can avoid a freeze or potential federal highway sanctions.”
Areas of Fairbanks and North Pole are on a federal watchlist with some of the worst episodic PM2.5 pollution in the country. Pollution levels are half of what they were in 2014, but efforts to come into attainment with the Clean Air Act have stalled.
According to the EPA, the state’s plan won’t achieve federal compliance to rein in PM2.5 emissions by 2025. The EPA is asking the state to produce a new analysis that shows “generally linear progress or stepwise progress in reducing emissions on an annual basis.”
The agency evaluated the state of Alaska’s clean-air plan for Fairbanks and found that “Alaska did not adopt and implement all available control measures.
The EPA wants area power plants to do more to control emissions of sulfur, a byproduct of coal burning and a precursor to PM2.5, a particulate believed to be responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths in the United States every year.
Coffee roasters and char broilers are also impacted with rules pertaining to their operations being “disapproved,” according to the statement being published in the Federal Register.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and Fairbanks North Star Borough administration have challenged the EPA’s proposed disapproval, arguing that EPA should focus on wood smoke, which contributes about 89% of the smoke in the non-attainment area. The state also contends the EPA used faulty information in a list of its approved wood stove models.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has been attempting to address the issue over the last several years, including grant-funded change-out programs to replace wood stoves with oil or gas furnaces and boilers. The state also implements no-burning days when air quality is projected to be bad.
The state could revise and resubmit the SIP before sanctions take effect, said Nick Czarnecki a program manager with DEC’s Air Quality Division.
But the SIP would require another amendment and a new public comment period. He added the state likely can’t rectify the EPA’s listed deficiencies in the current comment period.
“Once the EPA finalizes an action on this, which will likely be a partial disapproval, that’s when a freeze begins,” Czarnecki said.
If the state files an amended SIP, the EPA is required to act on it within 18 months, which coincides with the first sanctions.
“We are most likely going to see sanctions in the form of a conformity freeze, but we do have a path forward to get an approval SIP before other sanctions are implemented,” Czarnecki said.
However, Czarnecki stressed the importance of submitting comments by March 13 on the EPA’s current proposed disapproval remains essential.
“Getting the word out for anybody in the community to get word out to the EPA would be important and helpful,” Czarnecki said.